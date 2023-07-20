The Courier
Shop 11, 1172 Geelong Road, Mount Clear | Fully-fitted vacant shop

By Commercial Property
July 20 2023 - 4:00pm
Prime location with fully-fitted vacant shop
Prime location with fully-fitted vacant shop | Commercial property
  • Shop 11, 1172 Geelong Road, Mount Clear
  • 82 square metres
  • $525,000 + GST
  • Agency: Colliers
  • Agent: Charles Kennedy on 0431 914 778
  • Inspect: By appointment

Colliers Ballarat is excited to offer for sale Shop 11 on 1172 Geelong Road in Mount Clear.

