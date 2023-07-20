Prime location with fully-fitted vacant shop | Commercial property

Colliers Ballarat is excited to offer for sale Shop 11 on 1172 Geelong Road in Mount Clear.
This is a great opportunity to own your own shop in this highly sought-after shopping precinct. The purchase includes all the existing plant and equipment, including a walk-in cool room and freezer, oven, display coolers, under counter coolers and so much more.
The shop is ready to move in and includes an area of 82 square metres (approx.), full air-conditioning on the premises, 3 phase power installed and rear access for all deliveries.
The property is located in the popular Midvale Shopping Complex with other businesses in proximity, including IGA, Anytime Fitness, UFS and Stewarts Bakery. There are also major schools nearby, such as Damascus College, Mount Clear High School and Mount Clear Primary School.
This is an opportunity not to be missed in a popular shopping location. Contact the agency for more information and to arrange an inspection.
