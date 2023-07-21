The Courier
BFNL 2023: Finals contenders welcome back VFL talent

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated July 21 2023 - 1:51pm, first published 1:30pm
North Melbourne VFL skipper Jack Watkins. Picture by Maddie Green
North Melbourne VFL skipper Jack Watkins. Picture by Maddie Green

Melton will enjoy the services of North Melbourne VFL captain Jack Watkins for its round 13 clash with East Point on Saturday.

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear

