BFNL 2023: Finals contenders welcome back VFL talent

Melton will enjoy the services of North Melbourne VFL captain Jack Watkins for its round 13 clash with East Point on Saturday.
It is the second time this season the Melton South junior will line up at MacPherson Park, with Watkins making his Bloods debut in round 10 against Ballarat.
Watkins finished with 40 disposals, eight marks and nine clearances in Melton's thumping 121-point win.
He comes into the line-up for Brenton Payne.
VFL talent also returns for North Ballarat, which welcomes back Sam Glover to its already-damaging line-up for a City Oval affair with Redan.
The Collingwood VFL forward has not played since early June, kicking four goals against the Northern Bullants.
Glover recently returned from an overseas trip, with Roosters coach Brendan McCartney expecting to have his services for the next two games.
Despite a stellar performance for Geelong's VFL side, Jamie Quick is available for BFNL selection on Saturday.
Quick booted two goals from his 12 disposals against Essendon on Sunday, laying a game-high seven tackles.
North Ballarat ruck Cam McCallum will return to action against Redan after being managed last week against Ballarat, as will Tom Hotchin.
Sebastopol is not taking any risks to its star players as the Burra prepare for a round 13 Ballarat Football Netball League clash with Melton South.
James Keeble and Lachlan Cassidy have been managed with a date with the red-hot North Ballarat outfit following the Panthers match-up.
The Burra will again be bolstered by the services of VFL-listed Jay Dahlhaus, who made his BFNL debut against Lake Wendouree in round 12.
Dahlhaus finished with 32 touches and three goals in the 46-point win.
Lake Wendouree, which sits second-to-bottom, has the bye in round 13, still chasing its second win since round five.
DARLEY V BACCHUS MARSH
DARLEY
B: D.Leonard, B.Wright, B.Colley
HB: Z.Le Huray, D.Cadman, A.Azzopardi
C: R.Matricardi, M.Denham, S.Page
HF: J.Cadman, W.Johnson, B.Sullivan
F: M.Brett, B.Myers, D.Bishop
R: L.Impey, B.Bewley, B.Young
Int: J.Zeestraten, M.Gardiner, L.Baker, L.Spiteri
Emg: M.Ward, D.Matricardi, A.Azzopardi
BACCHUS MARSH
FB: J.Owen, J.McCreery, I.Nixon
HB: T.Shea, J.Freeman, J.Parente
C: X.Jenks, S.Jenks, J.Kovacevic
HF: E.McKercher, L.Goetz, J.Huxtable
FF: C.Gates, A.Craig, J.Bissell
R: R.Huxtable, J.Onderwater, E.Ogden
INT: A.Graham, S.LaFranchi, A.Porter, D.Miesen
MELTON V EAST POINT
MELTON
B: J.Kight, T.Button, K.Borg
HB: J.Cotter, L.Watkins, L.Walker
C: Z.Russell, B.Kight, L.Phillips
HF: B.Sullivan, J.O'Brien, R.Walker
F: A.Kerr, J.Walker, A.Monitto
R: J.Watkins, B.Souter, R.Carter
Int: J.Hibbert, J.Whitehand, C.Farrugia, B.Archard, L.Ericson, M.Scoble, L.Heaney, A.Robinson, J.Taylor
EAST POINT
B: G.Slater, J.Taylor, M.Walsh
HB: B.Whittaker, H.Ganley, D.Lual
C: J.Johnston, J.Fraser, M.Johnston
HF: S.Robinson, I.Hucker, A.Molan
F: L.Canny, B.McDougall, J.Jeffrey
R: C.Lovig, J.Merrett, J.Van Meel
Int: J.Dodd, S.Cue, K.Irvin, T.Conlan
Emg: B.Thompson, H.Matthews, M.Wilson, M.Filmer
MELTON SOUTH V SEBASTOPOL
MELTON SOUTH
B: B.Kershaw, H.Wilde, R.Lee
HB: C.White, P.Hoyland, N.Johns
C: P.Bridges, M.Caddy, A.Rielly
HF: N.Gemmell, J.Morrissey, J.Kovarik
F: J.Miller, J.Armstrong, T.Hallett-Tauli'i
R: M.Fino, B.Collins, J.Bibby
Int: K.Rameka, J.Smoors, J.Petaia, J.Absolom
SEBASTOPOL
B: E.Lawler, J.Crone, R.O'Keefe
HB: B.Hutt, L.Stow, J.Bambury
C: R.Noether, L.Latch, L.Kiel
HF: L.Mason, H.Papst, T.Hutt
F: B.Medwell, J.Keeble, A.Forbes
R: J.Dahlhaus, L.Cassidy, D.Robertson
Int: W.Deans, B.Veale, C.Littlehales, C.O'Shea
REDAN V NORTH BALLARAT
REDAN
B: S.Broadbent, F.Atchison, J.Short
HB: L.Farnsworth, J.Werts, T.Lamb
C: P.Fitzgibbon, L.George, D.Mathews
HF: M.Boyer, R.Gunsser, H.Lawson
F: G.Bell, L.McLean, W.Madden
R: I.Grant, D.Bond, N.Dunstan
Int: J.Giampaolo, N.Kelson, D.Phillips, J.Faull, C.Craig-Peters, K.Jess
NORTH BALLARAT
B: J.Duffy, C.Jenkins, R.Polkinghorne
HB: I.Lovison, J.Sparkman, R.Hobbs
C: S.Artz, N.Troon, T.Bromley-Lynch
HF: F.Loader, S.McCartin, E.Lamb
F: S.Crameri, J.Riding, S.Glover
R: B.Leonard, R.Polkinghorne, C.McCallum
Int: A.Soloman, D.McGuigan, M.Scott, N.Nash, I.Carey, T.Hotchin
SUNBURY V BALLARAT
SUNBURY
B: B.Caldone, P.Scanlon, T.Lever
HB: J.Garisto, J.Hannett, H.Minton-Connell
C: B.Watson, M.Lewis, C.Bramble
HF: R.Miller, H.Power, L.Brennan
F: C.Brand, M.Trimboli, M.McLean
R: T.Werner, J.Guthrie, F.Ampulski
Int: D.Hagan, J.Lee, R.Rousch, J.Egan
BALLARAT
B: S.Fisher, M.Bishop, T.Constable
HB: J.O'Brien, P.O'Brien, N.Drever
C: T.Mooney, B.Quinlan, D.Kennedy
HF: L.Prendergast, A.Hooper, W.Squires
F: S.McDonald, R.Perry, M.McGrath
R: K.Mellington, W.Liston, M.Powling
Int: C.Smart, W.Garner, P.Simpson, R.Constable, M.Scoullar, L.Gray, F.Perkins
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
