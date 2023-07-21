A micro-abattoir addressing climate change and biodiversity loss will be built at an Eganstown farm following council approval of a planning permit this week.
The facility at 129 Morgantis Road will include the abattoir, reconfigured boning room with commercial kitchen, and a larger farm gate shop, costing about $375,000 to build.
The planning permit, which was advertised in January, received 30 objections and 27 letters of support.
The main concerns of the objections were environmental impacts, location, loss of amenities of neighbouring residents, impact to local road networks, odour, vermin control and waste water management.
Goulburn Murray Water, Environment Protection Authority and Hepburn Shire Council did not object to the proposal.
Council officers recommended councillors grant a permit subject to 45 conditions, including operational, environmental and development restrictions and requirements.
At the council's ordinary meeting at the Daylesford Town Hall on Tuesday, councillors Don Henderson, Tessa Halliday, Jen Bray, Lesley Hewitt and mayor Brian Hood supported the planning permit.
I'd like to see one in every town in our shire so that all of our operators can have a facility close to home.- Councillor Tessa Halliday
Cr Juliet Simpson was against the proposal while Cr Tim Drylie was not present for the matter.
Cr Halliday said the micro-abattoir was a positive thing for our communities.
"I really feel like this could be a model to be rolled out. I'd like to see one in every town in our shire so that all of our operators can have a facility close to home and hopefully it will be a model that other shires can add as well," Cr Halliday said.
Speaking against the motion, Cr Simpson said she would like to receive information on siting and design issues.
"I am especially concerned about the lack of visual blocking, especially in the immediate future and the blocking of noise," she said.
"I am very concerned about the aquifers under the potential abattoir that feed into the deep spring public mineral water collection area which is within a kilometre of this proposed abattoir."
Tammi and Stuart Jonas, of Jonai Farms and Meatsmiths, lodged the planning permit application aiming to "address climate change and biodiversity loss through avoided greenhouse gas emissions and a circular bioeconomy".
The couple have been raising heritage-breed large black pigs and speckleline cattle on pasture, on the lands of the Dja Dja Wurrung since 2011.
Currently, their animals are transported to abattoirs and carcasses are returned to the farm and transformed into a range of fresh cuts, smallgoods, charcuterie and salumi in an on-farm licensed butcher shop.
"We are now seeking to close the loop entirely and achieve full control of our value chain by constructing a micro-abattoir on the farm for our own use, and as a service to other small scale pastured livestock farmers in our immediate region," the application says.
"The objective of this development proposal is to effectively and safely construct and operate a micro-abattoir and boning room on our agroecological farm in a way that addresses climate change and biodiversity loss through avoided greenhouse gas emissions and a circular bioeconomy."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.