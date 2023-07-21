A section of Hertford Street will be closed off to traffic in coming days for the finishing touches on the street's intersection upgrade project.
Crews will be undertaking water main works between July 26 and July 28 on Hertford Street each night from 6pm to 8am.
Hertford Street, westbound, will be closed between Albert Street and Beverin Street each night of the works, and reopened the following day.
Detours will be in place on La Trobe and Rubicon streets, and Hertford Street's eastbound lanes will remain open.
The works are expected to finish on the morning of July 29. It comes after the completion of a new raised platform intersection upgrade, at the intersection of Hertford and Albert streets.
The upgrade was part of the Keeping Ballarat Moving suite of projects, which saw traffic lights installed at six major intersections.
Other projects completed under the initiative included work on the Gillies and Gregory streets intersection, the La Trobe Street and Wiltshire Lane intersection, the Dyson Drive and Ballarat-Carngham Road intersection, the Albert and Dowcra streets intersection and the Wiltshire Lane and Glenelg Highway intersection.
Major construction on the Hertford and Albert streets intersection has been completed, with landscaping, public lighting and site clean-up remaining.
This comes as new safety measures come to the site of a fatal two-car crash in Bunkers Hill.
From next week, the City of Ballarat will install rumble strips and signs on the intersection of Greenhalghs and Finchs roads, weather permitting.
The council says the precautions will be an "interim safety measure" as they work to secure funding for a permanent roundabout to be installed at the site.
Rumble strips will be installed in large blocks from a distance of 190m on both approaches to Greenhalghs Road, "Stop" signs will replace "Give Way" signs.
