Ballarat residents didn't let Thursday's rain get in the way of a catch up with the city's police, with the first Bridge Mall Coffee with a Cop deemed a huge success.
Within 15 minutes, at least 15 people had turned up at Darrell Lea for a cuppa and chat with Ballarat's constabulary.
Some talked about safety at ATMs, while others voiced concerns about skateboarders and scooter users.
For sisters Keri James and Debi McLean, they made a dedicated trip to the mall to meet the officers.
"There's been a decent turnout and the hot chocolates are great," Ms James said.
"We feel safe here in the mall. We basically came to say thankyou to the police.
"They deal with stuff everyday that we may only experience once in a lifetime.
"The police and paramedics were very kind to us when our father died (at home).
"He was the mayor of Ballarat and he actually opened the mall on 5 June 1981. There will be a history wall with his original plaque on it when the changes to the mall are finished."
The sisters said it "broke their hearts" to see the mall pavement being ripped up this week.
"This used to be the Western Highway - full of trucks and cars - and the mall was made for a reason," Ms McLean said.
"I think its the way it is now because of a lack of variety of shops, (although) we appreciate that some things are challenging.
"Once you could go here to the butcher, get a key cut at another shop and go to one of the three banks.
"I'd like to see some more cafes and something that makes it a bit more lively," she said.
Darrell Lea did a lively trade itself during the afternoon.
Acting Senior Sergeant Peter Anderson said the afternoon was about engagement.
"I think it helps people to feel safe," Acting Senior Sergeant Anderson said.
"We also get to gauge public opinion on issues in this precinct - or anywhere really. We can talk about anything. "This is an environment that is warm, comfortable and non-threatening.
"We found that when Coffee with a Cop opened up again after the pandemic, there were a lot of people just wanting to vent about things that had happened.
"It's like the old adage, 'I may disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it'.
"I remember one guy in particular a while ago ... he thanked me afterwards for listening and shook my hand."
Construction in the mall is expected to take 18 months to complete.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
