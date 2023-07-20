The Premier has hinted that it could be a case of back to the drawing board for Ballarat's former saleyards.
The Latrobe Street Delacombe site was set aside as land for temporary buildings to create an athletes village for the now-cancelled 2026 Victorian Commonwealth Games.
Construction tenders for temporary housing were advertised in June.
So will the contaminated site be remediated?
"That's a matter to be determined," Daniel Andrews said at a Maryborough media conference.
"We think there's potential that's been unlocked there (and) that's been talked about for a long time.
"(A) part of making best use of efforts that have already gone in is to see it through
"But exactly what gets built there - well, we want to have a conversation with the people of Ballarat.
"They might want affordable housing or they might have a private developer come in - at a fair price - to put in lots of different sorts of housing.
"I think all of that, rightly, should be the subject of input from locals, Council and those who are involved in this industry.
"I'm acutely aware there's a whole bunch of things that have accelerated and have come off a list - that have been talked about for a long time.
"We don't want to lose that. We want to see that through - but the exact nature of that is yet to be determined."
Ballarat Mayor Des Hudson said afterwards the land was hampered by a King's caveat, which rules that the land should always be used for saleyard-related purposes.
"That's why it's sat there for so long," he said.
"The land is owned by the State Government and the Planning Minister could change that situation.
"The first step is the caveat, then soil management, then drainage - and all of that had to be done before it could ever be made into any athletes village."
Cr Hudson - whose ward includes the old saleyards - said wanted the community to have a say on the future of the prime site, which adjoins three arterial roads.
"We don't want it sitting there for another five or so years.
"As we go forward that site will be one of the key issues I'll keep raising."
The Mayor said he did not believe "high density" social housing was a good idea - and that it should be spread across the city.
"I know $500-$600 million is being spent on the current base hospital, but we could even have a second hospital on that site," Cr Hudson said.
"It's a blank canvas and it's in the Delacombe commercial precinct."
He said Ballarat was a significant provider of healthcare for western Victoria through Grampians Health and St John of God, but it could do with more - as well as carefully-planned parking.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
