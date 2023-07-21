BFNL 2023: Redan welcomes red-hot Roosters to town | Rd 13 previews

Ballarat rivals prepare for a finals-like clash at City Oval, while Sebastopol's VFL recruit finally gets his Ballarat Football Netball League debut.
BFNL ROUND 13 FIXTURE
Read up on The Courier's game-by-game previews for the weekend's action.
At City Oval
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 2, 2023 - North Ballarat 10.9 (69) d Redan 7.14 (56)
Redan challenged North Ballarat early in the season but coach Gary Learmonth knows it is a different North Ballarat outfit to round two.
The Lions blew an 11-point half time advantage in that round two match-up as the Roosters ran away with a 13-point win.
North Ballarat is the in-form team of the competition and will head to City Oval for the match of the round.
Sam Glover returns alongside Cam McCallum for the Roosters while Redan will be eager to bounce back from an ill-timed loss to East Point.
At Darley Park
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 1, 2023 - Darley 13.16 (94) d Bacchus Marsh 6.8 (44)
Darley returns to action following a week's rest with a Darley Park clash against Bacchus Marsh.
The Devils snapped a shock two-game losing streak last time out against Sebastopol and will be eager to build some momentum towards the end of the season.
Tied with North Ballarat and Sebastopol on 32 points, a win could see the third-placed Devils jump North Ballarat into second place.
At MacPherson Park
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 7, 2023 - Melton 12.11 (83) d East Point 11.9 (75)
East Point kept its season alive with a much-needed win against Redan last week but faces an almighty challenge in round 13.
The Roos go head-to-head with a red-hot Melton, bolstered by the inclusion of North Melbourne VFL skipper Jack Watkins.
Jackson Merrett's side will take plenty of confidence out of their round seven meeting, with the game going down to the final moments.
It was the best performance of the season by the Roos in round seven, despite the unwanted result.
At Melton Rec Reserve
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 4, 2023 - Sebastopol 27.13 (175) d Melton South 4.4 (28)
Sebastopol will be without a few key players in round 13 but finds itself coming up against a lowly Melton South.
It could provide the fourth-placed Burra with a handy percentage boost as they look to battle Darley and North Ballarat for the final top-two spot.
They host North Ballarat next week, making percentage all the more important.
At Clarke Oval
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 9, 2023 - Ballarat 12.16 (88) d Sunbury 9.8 (62)
Ballarat recorded the first "real" upset win of the season back in round nine with a dominant day out against Sunbury at Alfredton.
It will be a tough ask for Chris Maple's men to replicate that this weekend, with Sunbury coming in almost full-strength.
A win keeps Sunbury one game clear of Redan and East Point in the battle for the final spots in the top six.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
