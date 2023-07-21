Data reveals cheaper Ballarat areas to buy in

While house prices still seem to be high, there are still a handful of suburbs in Ballarat where the median price is under $500,000.
According to data from the Real Estate Institute of Victoria, in Mount Pleasant, Mitchell Park, Redan, Sebastopol and Wendouree the median price is under $500,000 and Mount Clear is right on the money with a median house price of $500,000.
These prices come from houses sold from March 2023 to June 2023.
One suburb was pushed out of the under $500k bracket since the last report in March - Eureka's median price jumped 4.8 per cent, from $490,000 to $513,500.
There are 156 properties across the greater Ballarat region under $400,000, just 57 are three-bedroom homes.
The past two months have resulted in a drop in the median cost for houses in Mount Clear.
A two per cent drop had the price go from $510,000 to $500,000.
There are 33 listings for Mount Clear, many properties are over the median price but the recently sold houses, many three-bedroom homes, are between $420,000 to $560,000.
Mitchell Park median price was unchanged since the figures were released earlier in 2023 with the median cost of $485,000.
There are only a few options on the market at this stage, with mostly blocks of land available. A townhouse on King George Way is on the market for $375,000.
In four months, the median price dropped by 3.6 per cent in Mount Pleasant - from $482,500 to $465,000.
The current listings for the suburb have houses priced well within the median price and below, with one Barkley Street property on the market for $350,000.
Redan has also had a decrease in median house prices since March. It dropped 2.6 per cent from $490,000 to $477,500.
Houses in this price range are still available in the 35 listings as well as houses over the $500,000 mark.
One of the areas which increased in median cost, Sebastopol went up 1.1per cent from $465,000 in March to $470,000.
There are 90 properties on the market for the suburb, many established properties and a few newer builds.
Properties in the area have sold for around the $300k mark, still offering an opening for first-time home buyers.
Not to be mistaken for up market Lake Wendouree, Wendouree's median house prices have dropped 4 per cent since the last lot of data.
The median cost of a house sits at $451,000 with properties currently on the market ranging from $280,000 on Grevillea Road to $1.3 million townhouses on Gillies Street.
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
