Supercars legend Neil Crompton is bringing his racing expertise back home to Ballarat for a one-night event on Thursday, August 3.
Alongside Aaron Noonan, the two Ballarat exports will be talking all things motorsport at Regent Cinemas as the season builds up to the 60th anniversary of the Bathurst 1000.
Crompton said Ballarat had a strong passion and enthusiasm for motorsport.
"It's great to be coming back home and no doubt there will be some familiar faces in the audience," Crompton said.
"These nights are a chance for me and Aaron to share our passion for the sport and tell plenty of stories we've gleaned from years of working deeply in the industry."
The 'Voice of Supercars' started 16 races at Mount Panorama since his 1988 debut alongside Peter Brock.
Podium finishes at the mountain in 1992 and 1995 mean the racing legend has plenty of stories to share on August 3.
"This year's 60th anniversary of the 'Great Race' at Bathurst is particularly special, so tales from the history of Mount Panorama will undoubtedly form a major part of the night," he said.
"We're guided a lot on these chat fests by the audience. Every night and audience is different and you never quite know where the topic of conversation will go next, which makes them great fun."
The two-and-a-half-hour open night starts at 7.30pm on Thursday, August 3 at Regent Cinemas.
Crompton and Noonan will share stories about previous races and legendary Supercars moments with plenty of merchandise giveaways.
Tickets are available for purchase here.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
