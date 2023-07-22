The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Education

Universities welcome interim report into higher education

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
July 22 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ballarat universities have welcomed the early recommendations of a new report on the state of Australia's university sector, calling for easier access by regional and Indigenous students.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.