Ballarat universities have welcomed the early recommendations of a new report on the state of Australia's university sector, calling for easier access by regional and Indigenous students.
Released on Wednesday, the Australian University Accord interim report contains five "immediate actions" for the government to enact for a more equitable university system.
The 144-page document sets a path for more equity in Australia's tertiary education system, calling for wider participation as a means to fixed the "stressed state" of the country's universities.
A further 70 possible actions were also flagged in the interim report, ahead of the final report's release in November.
Federation University vice-chancellor professor Duncan Bentley said the university had made a number of submissions to the accord's expert panel as part of the wider Regional Universities Network.
Professor Bentley said he was happy to read the recommendations outlined in Wednesday's report, especially the focus on regional learning.
"Our submissions focused very much on how we can close the gap between the metros and the regions," Professor Bentley said. "If you look at the report, it looks as if they have been reading our strategy as submission, because all of those things are in there."
Among the interim report's five immediate actions was a call to establish 20 additional regional university study hubs - centres in areas without a nearby university campus which allow students to learn remotely and closer to home.
Professor Bentley said it was unlikely that any of the new centres would be built in the Ballarat area, which contains a solid coverage of campuses.
Victoria hosts three regional study hubs so far, located in the east of the state in regional town such as Bairnsdale and Wonthaggi.
Other reforms proposed in the interim report include an end to the "50 per cent pass rule", which had Commonwealth supported students lose funding if they failed more than 50 per cent of their subject courses.
"It sounds counter-intuitive to say that someone should be able to continue their course with Commonwealth support if they fail more than half of their courses," Professor Bentley said.
"But quite often the issue with those school-leavers is the circumstances, the financial pressures, the social pressures - those students find it incredibly hard to make the transition.
"We are seeing great results with students, even if they had a really bad first semester for some reason.
"If they have other semesters where life happens and it is an absolute disaster for them, they shouldn't be kicked out for it."
The interim report recommended extending Commonwealth funding to all Indigenous students, not just those from regional or remote areas, and to continue university funding arrangements into 2024.
Professor Bentley said school-leavers in the coming years could expect more support in their higher education journey, following the report's recommendations.
"Having an accord focus on this brings all of the pieces together, so that we can have a much more coordinated, sustained and systematic approach to supporting equity and access for all disadvantaged groups, particularly for indigenous students," Mr Bentley said.
"There will be much more support for those students who have an aspiration but are uncertain about going into post-secondary education, vocational and higher education."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.