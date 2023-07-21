Prominent midfielder Sam Carr has been selected for a one-off return game with Rokewood-Corindhap.
Carr will line up for the Grasshoppers against Clunes at Rokewood in the Central Highlands Football League on Saturday as each side endeavours to end extended losing runs.
Rokewood-Corindhap has not won since round eight and Clunes has to go back to round six.
The speedy Carr had a stand-out run in the COVID-19 shortened 2021 season, finishing top 10 in the CHFL best and fairest.
He did not play last year after seriously injuring a knee in the pre-season and has not played this year owing to overseas work commitments.
The Grasshoppers have also bolstered their ranks with the return of Matthieu Brehaut, Jackson Ford, Kyle Hayes and captain Mitch McLaughlin.
Clunes has named Luke Saligari for his first senior game since 2019, as well as having Dom Makur in the mix.
Makur moved to Newbridge in the Loddon Valley league at the start of the season, but has returned and played twice with Clunes reserves.
MEANWHILE, Creswick coach Paul Borchers drops his non-playing tag to make a comeback at senior level against Waubra at Creswick.
He played in the reserves in rounds six and seven, but this will be his first appearance in the seniors in two years.
Borchers has named himself in the wake of a string of forced changes.
Aaron Sedgwick, Liam Blake, Ryan Cox, James Deighton, Michael Booth and Tim Landwehr are all out of the Wickers' line-up.
Other inclusions are Luke Head in his first senior game this season and Tyson Wilson in the side for the first time since round 1.
James Walker, Lachlan McKenzie and Ben Noonan are also back.
Borchers is the second "non-playing" coach to play this season, joining Ballan's Shannan Broadbent
He has played one reserves and one senior game, the latter back in round three.
WHILE on Ballan, former senior coach Tristan Batten plays his first senior game for the year against Learmonth at Learmonth.
Injury restricted Batten to six senior appearances last year.
He has managed eight reserves outings this season and after being named in the best players five times finds himself selected at full forward in the seniors.
Batten has been called up to help cover the loss of Jackson Kurzman (concussion), Zane Colley (broken collarbone) and Dylan Trickey (foot).
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
