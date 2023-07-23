With the cancellation of the Commonwealth Games, I feel really sorry for all those athletes and businesses that will miss out, and not to mention all the local areas that will miss the opportunity to showcase their region.
It's a really sad day for Victoria that the Andrews government has made this decision to cancel the Commonwealth Games.
Geoff Rundell, Sebastopol
Although I am not a resident of Ballarat, my family name is part of the Ballarat history.
I am very disappointed and unhappy with the decision of the Premier of Victoria stopping the upcoming 2026 Commonwealth Games in Ballarat.
There would have been many jobs created for the local people in and around Ballarat.
Money would be flowing into many businesses that have suffered over COVID-19 and now through high living expenses.
But on the brighter side, my personal option would be that the old cattle saleyard in Delacombe could be turned into a new housing estate.
This would bring many jobs and new residents into Ballarat.
Slade Yuille, Point Cook
It was really good to see the Premier coming out and cancelling the 2026 Commonwealth Games for Victoria.
Being in a regional city it is obviously a huge disappointment as we were all looking forward to a world focus for our beloved city and some added infrastructure.
It is a prudent decision, which will ensure the state of Victoria does not fall further into debt.
There have been a lot of "issues surrounding the premier" from the "World Champion of Lockdowns" to cases that have been looked at by the ombudsman, and are seemingly not been addressed adequately.
I urge the premier to sort out these issues now, so Victorians can have confidence that internal politics will not get in the way of running the state.
One thing that needs to be done right now: stop any further work on the Suburban Rail Loop around Melbourne.
It is a waste of money.
Unashamedly, any state government must work hard to sort out fast trains to the regional cities.
Ballarat needs at least one service a day that takes 59 minutes or less to get to or from Melbourne.
On the Ballarat line, we need to see the quadruplication of the train lines from Sunshine to Melton, and the Geelong line must be quadruplicated from Sunshine to Tarneit.
This will mean all these stations move on to the metro system, and every service between Ballarat and Melbourne will be reduced by at least 15 minutes.
So, continue the clean-up.
To the Ballarat community, losing the Games is a big deal for us all, and as the mayor has pointed out there will still be a few benefits.
So joining the mayor with a half glass full attitude, maybe we can all get behind a faster Ballarat train service to and from Melbourne.
I certainly will be doing all I can do.
Nick Beale, Ballarat
The issue about the condition of our roads isn't going away anytime soon.
Both our council and the state government seem to be able to fund many other projects at the expense of maintaining our existing infrastructure.
The unfair Road Management Act needs to be made an issue at the next state election along with road maintenance and funding at both state and local elections.
Bruce Crawford, Ballarat Residents and Ratepayers Association president, Redan
I read with interest the article on pothole research in last Saturday's issue of the Courier.
During a trip down the Western Freeway to Melbourne on Sunday, counting the potholes revealed an interesting result.
This did not include the 60kmh speed limit over failed road surfaces or previously patched potholes.
It seems strange that the surface closer to Melbourne is in good condition, whereas the Ballarat side of Bacchus Marsh is nothing short of a disgrace.
Why are Juliana Addison MLA and Michela Settle MLA not screaming their heads off about this severe safety problem on a major freeway/highway, the M8.
Also, surely Ballarat MP Catherine King, the Federal Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development of Australia, can take action to have those responsible to solve this major safety problem.
It just so happens that this major freeway traverses through their electorates.
Action, not excuses and blaming the weather, should be the way to go.
Paul Jenkins, former Ballarat West MP, Alfredton.
On the way to Melbourne airport this week, we hit a very large pothole on Woodmans Hill.
There were no warning signs and it was the full width of the inside lane, so there was no chance of avoiding it.
I thought that we had blown some tyres. If it is not fixed quickly there will be a major accident there.
Graham Wilson, Wendouree
Walking around the sites of the historic gold diggings in the Linton and Happy Valley, areas I can't help but notice the piles of household rubbish that has been dumped into shallow and deeper mines and along the fire trails.
Mattresses, bags of junk, broken furniture. What a disgrace.
Who is responsible for maintaining this important piece of Australian colonial history?
Are we only to be left with commercialized history in places such as Sovereign Hill?
There is little that has been preserved of early European settlement in Australia.
Surely the goldfields are worth saving? And why are the forest areas not being protected from introduced plant species like blackberry and gorse?
Deanne Jackel, Linton
