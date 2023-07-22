Aspiring AFL umpire Rohan McMaster feared being home schooled would prevent him from officiating at the School Sport Australia National AFL Championships in Ballarat.
Having umpired at the championships last year, while attending mainstream school, he was looking forward to picking up the flags as a goal umpire once more but was told he probably couldn't return because he had started home schooling this year.
But organisers pulled some strings and Rohan will pull on the green umpire's shirt once more at games across the city.
"I was pretty stoked to say the least, really excited because I didn't think I had a chance," he said.
"Literally every other kid that's playing or umpiring goes to a mainstream school, so it's a huge honour to be able to represent homeschoolers.
"So many people think you wouldn't get these opportunities in school based sport if you do homeschool but I'm here to prove that you can.
"It doesn't matter what school you go to, or even if you do homeschool, if you're good enough, you can get involved and do well. "
Last year he umpired more than 15 games throughout the championship week.
"It was a pretty cool experience umpiring representative footy, not just local footy, it's a much higher quality," he said.
Rohan started with Ballarat Umpires in 2020, but the season was cancelled because of COVID, and he's been umpiring ever since.
His goal is to umpire in the AFL and he sees this as a "huge stepping stone".
"I like that you get one of the best seat in the house but you also get paid and that's another thing I enjoy," he said.
Born with hip disease, playing football was not an option for Rohan so he decided umpiring was the best way to get involved, despite knowing the pressure and abuse often directed toward the decision-makers.
"You don't take it to heart," he said. "You know they aren't really commenting on you, they are commenting at the shirt.
"When it's a close call you definitely start to feel a bit of pressure, but you get used to it after a while."
Rohan does his homeschooling through Euka Future Learning, whose chief executive Brett Campbell said there were many myths around homeschooling, including that homeschoolers missed out on school-based extracurricular activities.
"The sporting field is such a wonderful 'classroom' for mainstream and homeschool students alike," he said.
"Homeschooling, in some cases, actually facilitates involvement in sporting pursuits as it allows flexibility to attend training and competition."
The championships begin with an opening ceremony at Mars Stadium on July 22, with pool games to be played at the Eastern Oval, Northern Oval, Marty Busch Reserve and CE Brown Reserve throughout the week before finals on July 27 and 28.
