Police are investigating the discovery of a badly burnt-out car in the Woowookarung Regional Park at Canadian.
The silver early-2000s Mazda had at least one number plate attached and still readable - but the intensity of the fire had caused the hubcaps to melt.
The taped-off sedan - in the carpark of the dementia-friendly walking track - was also found with its fuel tank inlet open and charred.
All four tyres were reduced to wire.
The CFA said the Ballarat brigade were called to the fire on Katy Ryans Road around 8.30am Friday but the fire had burnt itself out by the time they arrived.
It was deemed safe a short time later.
It follows an earlier car fire near the Western Freeway at Miners Rest at 6.47am.
One truck from the Miners Rest brigade responded and it was declared safe at 7.01am.
On Wednesday morning, a ute was discovered burnt out in Pryors Park, off Eureka Street.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
