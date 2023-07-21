The Courier
Ballarat police investigate car fire in bush at Canadian

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated July 21 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 5:00pm
What's left of the silver Mazda sedan in the carpark of the dementia-friendly track at Canadian. Picture by The Courier.
Police are investigating the discovery of a badly burnt-out car in the Woowookarung Regional Park at Canadian.

