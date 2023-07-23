There was plenty of sport happening around the Ballarat region on the weekend, and The Courier was there to cover all of the action.
Sports and games covered this week include:
*Australian Football School Sport Australia 15/Under Championships at Mars Stadium
*State League Hockey - Men's division 2 - WestVic v Knox at Prince of Wales Park
*BigV Basketball - Victorian youth championship women - Miners v Casey at Selkirk Stadium
*NPL3 soccer - Ballarat City FV v Essendon Royals at Morshead Park
