Plans have been submitted to the Hepburn Shire Council to make changes to a heritage church in Clunes.
The building, at 90 Bailey Street, was formerly St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church and officially opened in 1873 - replacing a previous timber chapel.
The church then closed in May, 2018 following a private sale for $520,000
The church was purchased by current owners in December, 2021 for a price of $1.2 million.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The application is to change the building from a place of assembly to a residence.
Outlined in the plans are works to repair the current roofing and guttering of the church as well as rebuilding the current extension at the rear-end of the church which housed the priests quarters and office.
The replacement would largely consist of wood and feature large windows allowing for natural light to enter the building.
All current stain glass windows in the building will remain and be repaired as needed.
Internally, the building would be repaired as required, with the current church stage on the ground floor to be removed, along with the stair case and landing leading up to the church's first floor.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.