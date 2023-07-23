The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Clunes Catholic church sold and to be renovated

By Thomas Kerr
July 23 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Plans have been submitted to the Hepburn Shire Council to make changes to a heritage church in Clunes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.