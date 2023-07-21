AFFORDABLE housing is one of the big ticket legacy items that should be delivered sooner and where best needed now Commonwealth Games deadlines are scrapped.
Victorian Regional Development Minister Harriet Shing - who held the Games legacy portfolio until Tuesday's shock event axing - said this was similar for some large-scale sporting infrastructure across the state: what was to be built for the Games, then deconstructed, relocated and fit out again, could instead be purpose built.
Minister Shing spoke exclusively with The Courier before addressing the advocacy body Committee for Ballarat in a round table dinner on Thursday night. She has made clear this is a chance for regional communities to really get talking about opportunities ahead.
"Moving directly into the permanent legacy items, [there are] more than 1300 permanent social and affordable homes throughout regional Victoria, that additional component of worker accommodation plus the regional sports development fund and this permanent infrastructure for these sports facilities means that we can begin that work now," Minister Shing said.
"We don't have to wait for the construction, use, removal, and relocation of everything from housing through to that large-scale sporting infrastructure...We now have better leverage, we now take some of the heat out of the market and it now means we're taking some of the pressure off other parts of industry and business that are facing increased costs as well."
For Ballarat, what happens to the saleyards site, where temporary athlete accommodation was to be based, remains in question.
There is a $1 billion fund for social and affordable housing for regional Victoria on top of the $1.25 billion big housing build fund for regional Victoria to be shared across the state - temporary housing that was to be built on the saleyards was never guaranteed to remain in Ballarat.
Minister Shing said she was determined to make sure regional Victoria's visitor and tourist economy got a boost through a series of regional events. Details on how this might work as a trade-off for cancelling the Games remain yet to be confirmed.
As promised, Ballarat's Mars Stadium will still get 5000 seats and a purpose-built athletics track and field venue next door, all abilities access at Ballarat Railway Station and a community sporting precinct at Miners Rest but again a timeline on this is yet to be confirmed.
Committee for Ballarat leaders have made clear the whole region needs to keep lobbying on such projects.
Minister Shing said such projects had been budgeted for and would not require council's financial contribution, which "means we can do more and do it sooner and get better value for money".
At the same time, Minister Shing encouraged community groups, small and large, and businesses across the region to speak up on what mattered most to them for all elements of the Games' $2 billion legacy investment.
"We have heard so clearly from communities over many months now what their priorities are. The themes are very similar, they range from access to housing through to industry and business development, connectivity, education and jobs and training opportunities but the way in which they manifest differs really significantly across regional Victoria," Minister Shing said.
"These conversations are continuing."
