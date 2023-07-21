The Courier
Victorian minister Harriet Shing tells Ballarat Games housing can be delivered sooner

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
July 22 2023 - 5:00am
AFFORDABLE housing is one of the big ticket legacy items that should be delivered sooner and where best needed now Commonwealth Games deadlines are scrapped.

