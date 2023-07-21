As a Daylesford football great, Rob Rodgers has done it all.
Three premierships and captain of the Bulldogs' "Team of the Decade - 2006-2105" sit among his highest accolades.
Rodgers will have another memorable moment when he runs out with Daylesford reserves to meet Dunnstown at Daylesford on Saturday.
The 43-year-old will bring up his 350th game in senior ranks for the club.
Rodgers has no hesitation in declaring the love of the game and desire to nurture the next generation of players as being among the main driving forces which keep him going.
He said it was no longer all about winning. "I do for it the fun, the enjoyment."
Rogers began his football with Hepburn and made the move to arch-rival Daylesford, then in the Ballarat Football League, in 2001 - a switch which would see him play with an outstanding crop of homegrown talent and be part of one of the club's greatest times, winning Central Highlands Football League premierships in 2007, 2009 and 2012.
"I have some great memories."
He said to be able share the success with a group which grew up together had been special.
Rodgers began to wind down his playing days in the seniors in 2016 when he took on the reserves coaching job, although he still managed 11 games last year to take tally to almost 300.
While Daylesford is doing it tough at the moment, he holds hope that a batch of talented youngsters can lead a resurgence in the years to come.
"It's not about instant success. Sow the seeds and reap the rewards."
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
