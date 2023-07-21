Ballarat's biggest challenge is helping to move people out of crisis and into secure housing, employment and safety, St Vincent de Paul Society Victoria's new group chief executive officer says.
Jennifer Fitzgerald AM, of Ballarat, took up the leadership role three weeks ago after 10 years as the CEO of Scope, one of Australia's largest providers of disability support services.
She said there was a range of people seeking assistance from the St Vincent de Paul Society in the current economic climate.
"The overall observation is we are in a state of worsening crisis. The demand is increasing across the state for crisis response and Ballarat is no different," Dr Fitzgerald said.
"Across the Ballarat and Wendouree assistance centres we are assisting around 150 people per week and it is the same thing - cost of living- so, 'will I put food on my table or will I pay the gas and electricity bill'."
The St Vincent de Paul Society recently stepped in to help a young Ballarat family after the father lost his job. They immediately contacted Centrelink but the payments did not come through in time to pay for rent, food and fuel.
Dr Fitzgerald said she envisaged a future where every person, regardless of their circumstances, had access to housing, support, resources and opportunities they needed to thrive, particularly in the current challenging times of rising costs and homelessness.
"I have been reflecting and trying to understand what are the policies and systems in place that help move people out of crisis and into secure, stable housing, employment and safety. I think that is our big challenge as a community in Ballarat," she said.
"I think we are all called to action as individuals and members of the community to respond and have a say. I think the community does need to come together to decide what needs to be done here and how can we make a positive change individually and as a community."
State government data shows there is a public housing waitlist of 67,000 applications up from 55,000 in March 2022, while 37,000 are in the high priority category which Dr Fitzgerald said was unacceptable.
"We have to move from the reactive and crisis driven response," she said.
Dr Fitzgerald and her family moved to Ballarat in 1968 when her father became the then Ballarat East High School principal.
She attended Loreto College and studies physiotherapy in Melbourne before returning to Ballarat to work at Ballarat Health Services while becoming a mother to four children.
Dr Fitzgerald then started her first work in the not-for-profit and disability support sector at Pennyweight Park, now Pinarc Disability Support. She said her early work in Ballarat shaped her 40-year career.
"I wanted to be in the business of pushing aside barriers to equality and social inclusion, that was pretty much it for me, and how could I find solutions for people to the things that were impacting on their lives," Dr Fitzgerald said.
She became the Scope CEO in 2012, on the cusp of the National Disability Insurance Scheme. She said the most challenging time with Scope was the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We had 1300 people across the state in over 300 homes in lockdown for nearly two years. That was 27/7. No lives were lost and I am very proud of everyone for that but I think what I learned was change is constant and you have to be very resilient and open to change and open to challenge. I think that's what I learned in that role," Dr Fitzgerald said.
Her remarkable efforts in responding to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic were recognised through her inclusion in the COVID-19 Honour Roll.
Dr Fitzgerald has received numerous other accolades, including the Order of Australia Medal (AM) in 2021 for her longstanding commitment to the disability sector.
In 2016, she was honoured as the winner of the Telstra Businesswoman of the Year in Victoria and the Telstra Victorian for Purpose and Social Enterprise category.
Dr Fitzgerald said her biggest inspiration was her mother, who had a sense of community and giving back. She died a few years ago, aged 97.
"My mother Margaret White was a long-standing member of the St Vincent de Paul Society in Ballarat. She was a founding member of the committee that established Peplow House. It all kind of made sense to me when the (St Vincent de Paul Society) job came up," she said.
St Vincent de Paul Society Victoria state president Michael Quinn said Dr Fitzgerald's appointment was part of a highly considered and competitive recruitment process to find someone who could lead the organisation's complex operational needs while honouring its heritage and the values upon which it is founded.
"We are so pleased to welcome Jennifer to our senior leadership team. She brings the experience and skills to meet the unique needs of our 10,000 plus members, volunteers and 680 plus employees across Victoria, and the heart and vision to advocate tirelessly for positive change," Mr Quinn said.
