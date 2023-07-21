Police have spent the last two days investigating two burglaries at petrol stations in Napoleons and Smythesdale.
A convenience store on Colac-Ballarat Road Napoleons was broken into before dawn on Thursday.
Moorabool Criminal Investigation Unit detectives believe the break-in happened around 4am with thieves taking cigarettes.
Less than 24 hours later, cigarettes were also taken during a burglary at the Smythesdale roadhouse around 3.15am Friday.
IN THE NEWS
The Glenelg Highway Ampol was closed on Friday morning as Moorabool detectives investigated. It reopened at lunchtime.
Police are working to establish any links between the two incidents, which happened less than 14km apart.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, has CCTV/dashcam or any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.