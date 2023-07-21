The Courier
Petrol stations broken into, south of Ballarat

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated July 21 2023 - 3:40pm, first published 2:50pm
Napoleons General Store. Picture from Google Maps
Napoleons General Store. Picture from Google Maps

Police have spent the last two days investigating two burglaries at petrol stations in Napoleons and Smythesdale.

