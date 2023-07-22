Ballarat's historic Royal South Street Eisteddfod returns next week with a renewed focus on the future after four "enormously challenging" years.
New Royal South Street Society chairman Lindsay Eaton is at the helm after former chairman Peter Zala stepped away following 40 years on the board.
Other staff changes, the huge financial cost of COVID cancellations and the impact of Her Majesty's Theatre being closed for renovations have taken their toll.
Mr Eaton, who has a background in banking and finance, is determined to steer Australia's oldest eisteddfod in to the future with renewed purpose.
While 2023 eisteddfod competition begins with the Schimmel Pianoforte competition at the Diocesian Centre from Monday, over the coming months a review of the program will be undertaken "to make sure we are relevant and maintain the historical nature of RSS".
"That's exactly the question, the challenge for the new board and staff structure over the next three years - how do we stay relevant into the future," he said.
"I don't have the answer now. The only way to find that is to go out and speak to the teachers at schools, piano teachers, dance teachers, vocal teachers, from all the various disciplines."
Mr Eaton is no stranger to the Royal South Street Society, having been executive manager in 2010 and 2011, and he can't wait for the 2023 competition to get underway.
Entry numbers are strong, higher than last year but still below where they were pre-COVID and before the closure of Her Majesty's Theatre for renovations.
The loss of Her Majesty's again this year means the school music, dance, and calisthenics competitions will again be held at Federation University's Founder's Hall in Mount Helen. Not being on the historic raked stage of Her Majesty's means some Melbourne and interstate schools decide not to travel to Ballarat.
Despite that, the calisthenics program has expanded from last year.
Hiring the hall, and other venues across Ballarat, also puts a large dent in the society's finances, with the calisthenics alone running for 29 days and the dance competition for 17 days.
"We are recovering from the COVID era, which everyone is, so numbers are on the way back up and we are quite pleased with the numbers generally," Mr Eaton said.
The VBL Brass Bands competition, which did not run at all last year, has about 45 entries this year with many bands coming up from Melbourne.
IN OTHER NEWS
"Overall, across the eisteddfod, we've got good numbers from local areas and we are getting good numbers back again from Melbourne."
Following four days of piano competition starting Monday July 24, the Celebrating Chopin competition will take place at Loreto College's St Mary's Mount on July 29 and 30 before the Speech and Drama sections begin on July 31.
The Royal South Street Eisteddfod runs until the conclusion of the calisthenics competition on October 29.
For the full program visit royalsouthstreet.com.au
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.