The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra has announced it will perform two concerts in Ballarat next year.
The launch of the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra's 2024 program revealed Civic Hall has been booked for concerts in April and September.
The first concert, part of the Baroque Festival, will see the orchestra travel to Ballarat on Friday, April 5, to perform Bach and Vivaldi Concertos with MSO artist in residence Erin Helyard as director and harpsichord and featuring Tair Khisambeev on violin.
The orchestra will come back up the highway on September 20 when they take over Civic Hall for a program of Beethoven and Mendelssohn, exploring the music of child produgy Felix Mendelssohn alongside that of Beethoven, the composer he looked up to.
The MSO last performed in Ballarat in May 2023 with new conductor Jessica Cottis leading a program of Mendelssohn, Mozart and More delving in to the relationship between music, nature and science, and the act of listening.
Tickets from mso.com.au
