Moorabool Highway Patrol officers said they were surprised by how many speeding drivers they caught in a 24-hour period through dangerous and icy country roads.
Following freezing cold mornings this week that included black ice warnings, a rollover near Blackwood, and a four-car crash on the Ballan-Daylesford Road after a gumtree fell across the road, police began Operation Frosty, a snap blitz around the Daylesford area, on Thursday.
Acting Senior Sergeant Craig Kelso from the Moorabool Highway Patrol said the results of the 24-hour operation, which focused on speed and unroadworthy vehicles, were grim.
He said one man immediately lost his license for three months after being allegedly caught driving at 96kmh in a 60kmh zone near Daylesford, and there were 11 other notices issued for drivers that were between 10 and 25kmh over the speed limit.
What was more disappointing was the number of unroadworthy vehicles that were stopped, particularly given the dangers of driving through black ice, with several defect notices issued to drivers.
Acting Senior Sergeant Kelso said people needed to take care when driving at this time of year, and it was surprising to catch a few people using their phones while driving as well.
"Given the cold weather, black ice is now becoming a factor with the cold snaps we're having, we're seeing large trees and debris falling onto roads, and the conditions of the roads aren't the best," he said.
"Given the fact that the road toll's so high this year, speed has been a contributing factor in a lot of those incidents.
"People take their lives into their hands when they exceed the speed limits."
He added more short-term road police operations were planned during the next month, focusing closely on speeding and impaired driving on major roads and country backroads around Daylesford.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.