YOU could argue this hollow feeling is a bit like after a hard-fought draw.
That moment when the siren blows to end play and your club song does not sound. Players are dejected but at the same time all has not been lost - but they are not exactly winners either.
Only, this feels worse.
We were, in American football parlance, hit from the blind side and need to find a way to pick ourselves up and make the most of the opportunities ahead.
But this does not mean we should not be disappointed. Our hopes have been badly dashed. Who really thought the Commonwealth Games could actually be cancelled?
Putting the politics aside for a moment, whether this was cost was going to be too heavy and who knew what when, we are missing out on the extraordinary.
We will not know whether 2018 Commonwealth Games javelin gold medallist Kathryn Mitchell might have pulled off the seemingly unlikely to have pulled on the green and gold on home turf, in the heart of Mars Stadium.
Mitchell has pulled off the improbable before, many time, and who knows how the prospect of a true home crowd might have fuelled her determination.
We will not get to see emerging para-athlete Sam Rizzo potentially blitz the Ballarat track. The wheelracer, who contested the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, take his game up a notch before roaring home crowds.
Rizzo has been in finals on the track in the World Para Athletics championships this past week in Paris, a city preparing to host the Olympics and Paralympics next year.
And the special feature of the Commonwealth Games' track and field program is for all athletes to share billing.
Not to mention the incredibly talented junior Ballarat athletes climbing the ranks.
It is not that they will not have a Commonwealth Games in 2026 - despite the Games being in limbo - but it will not be here.
Our city's elite marathon runners kept insisting Ballarat would not truly know what was coming its way until the Games arrived on Mars, on our streets with the marathon, with boxing in Selkirk Stadium and mountain bikers tearing down(hill) Creswick.
We barely got organising streamers for the party when these were pulled from our hands.
READ MORE:
Our mayor Des Hudson has encouraged the city to take a glass half-full approach now.
Victorian Regional Development Minister Harriet Shing - whose Commonwealth Games legacy portfolio was ripped up this week - has been in Ballarat to urge all community members to speak up on sporting opportunities that will include mentoring grants and sporting scholarships.
Minister Shing also called on Ballarat to think what might be possible at Mars Stadium with a promised extra 5000 seats or a new athletics track next door.
It might be full-time on the Games but the bigger game is not over.
Committee for Ballarat leaders have made clear this is the time to champion hard for all the legacy infrastructure and tourism opportunities we have been promised in the state government's compromise. This includes major sporting events.
While we might not have these Games, we are in a position to keep aiming big because to not do so would be a true loss.
