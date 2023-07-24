The Courier
Healthy Hearts cardiovascular disease pop-ups to come to Ballarat

By Bryan Hoadley
July 25 2023 - 8:30am
A Healthy Hearts trial pop-up clinic in Shepparton. Picture file
A free and easy heart health assessment is coming to Ballarat, as cardiovascular disease (CVD) continues to ravage the community.

