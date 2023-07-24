A free and easy heart health assessment is coming to Ballarat, as cardiovascular disease (CVD) continues to ravage the community.
Healthy Hearts CVD pop-up clinics in Central Square Ballarat Shopping Centre from November 23 to 25, and Wendouree Shopping Centre from December 6 to 8 will provide a free 15-minute heart screening, where patients will be provided with on the spot results.
The screening will involve participants completing a short lifestyle questionnaire, having their BMI measured, and a finger-prick blood test taken to assess their cholesterol levels.
It comes as research has revealed 90 per cent of Australian adults have at least one risk factor for CVD, and hospitalisations owing to CVD have risen by 38 per cent between 2000-01 and 2020-21.
From 2017 to 2021, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare Mortality Over Regions and Time report revealed coronary heart disease was the leading cause of death for men in Ballarat - claiming 282 lives - which was 13 per cent of all deaths.
It was also the second leading cause of death for women in Ballarat, after 206 lost their lives to the condition in the same time period.
Combined, it was the biggest killer in the Ballarat local government area covering 11.2 per cent of all deaths, while heart failure and complications and ill-defined heart disease was the 11th most common cause of death.
Ballarat Community Health cardiac nurse Joanne Verdolini said CVD was the leading cause of death in Ballarat, where there were above average rates of risk factors such as smoking, high blood pressure and obesity.
She said the most important factor in combating CVD was to try and reduce some of these risks.
"The pop-up heart clinics, they're a great opportunity for people to go and have their risk assessed," she said.
"[But] from my point of view, addressing the risk factors for heart disease is the single most important thing a person can do to reduce the likelihood of having a heart attack."
Ms Verdolini said improvements people could make included reducing their intake of processed food and eating healthier, performing more exercise and refraining from smoking.
She said regardless of age, if people were affected by any of the risk factors they should be looking to address their heart health.
While the pop-up clinics will help the community, Ms Verdolini said people could also consult their GP and be referred to Ballarat Community Health's cardiac health program.
In a regional Victorian trial of the Healthy Hearts pop-up clinics, which are being run by Novartos and Wesfarmers Health, 85 per cent of the 983 participants were found to have at least one risk factor for CVD.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.