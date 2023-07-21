CHFL R13 previews: Tigers backing up for another might assignment | all the ins and outs

at Wallace Recreation Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: preliminary final, 2022 - Tigers 11.6 (72) d Burras 8.18 (66)
Springbank 2nd (10 wins, 2 losses)
Hepburn 3rd (9 wins, 2 losses 1 bye)
SELECTION: Tigers
Another big day out for two of the big players.
Last time they met in a preliminary final last year, it went down to the last kick of the day with Springbank breaking the deadlock with a goal after the siren to progress to the grand final.
While a grand final spot is not on the line this time, a top four finish and double chance in the finals could easily be.
Each has had two losses, with Springbank second and Hepburn third.
The Tigers are four premiership points ahead of the Burras, but have not yet had a bye.
Springbank is coming off a win over reigning premier Gordon.
That puts the Tigers in a strong frame of mind, although it has lost Dylan Shelley and Joel Maher to hamstring injuries, and Harry Twaits to suspension.
Springbank has won its past nine and is growing with every outing.
Hepburn has had its ups and downs and is also still in the process of getting its best team together.
The Burras have been showing some good signs, which all point to coach Mitch Banner them at the peak going into finals.
The ruck battle between Hepburn's Sean Tighe and Tiger Pat Glanford will be pivotal.
Glanford works with a star-studded midfield and showed against Gordon the damage the combination can hand out.
Hepburn has a more workman-like midfield, but Tighe is a master of the ruck craft and as he has shown can shape a game.
Springbank's other big challenge will be dealing with Andy McKay.
The Tigers have Stephen Staunton as a major target and while he has not yet peaked since making a late start has the potential to put the game in the Tigers' court.
A finals-like battle looms.
TEAM CHANGES
SPRINGBANK
In: Shannon Donegan, Ben Ronan, Archie Geyle, Alex Wethling (debut), Alistair Rix
Out: Joel Maher (hamstring), Dylan Shelley (hamstring), Harry Twaits (suspended), Colin Vaughan (unavailable)
HEPBURN
In: Brad McKay, Jordan Grant (first since round 6)
Out: Tom Brown (wrist)
at Victoria Park, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 13, 2022 - Towners 19.9 (123) d Bulldogs 4.4 (28)
Daylesford 15th (1 win, 9 losses, 1 draw, 1 bye)
Dunnstown 7th (7 wins, 5 losses)
SELECTION: Towners
It is not getting any easier for Daylesford.
The Bulldogs have had just the one win, that coming against Rokewood-Corindhap in round five when they pulled in two wildcards - Sam Adams and Jack McNamara.
McNamara kicked a match-winning four goals. He played another two games, but has not been seen since round seven.
That is the only time the Tasmanian-based Adams has played.
These were just the sort of players Daylesford needed, but unfortunately it was not able to retain them.
So it has been a sorry tale since, with just the draw with Beaufort to show.
The Bulldogs did threaten in the past two games before a bye, closing to Creswick and Ballan by five points, but Dunnstown is a much tough prospect.
For the first time this season the Towners have managed consecutive wins, making the most of a favourable draw after an emphatic performance against Carngham-Linton.
Dunnstown still has a long way to go before reaching the heights of 2022, but with the finals now in sight it will be far too strong for Daylesford.
Dunnstown has named Jordan Britt for his first senior game with the club, having been with the Towners since 2019 after stints with Tatyoon, Learmonth and Sebastopol.
Tom Grant is debuting for Daylesford.
TEAM CHANGES
DAYLESFORD
In: Hamish Jarrad, Jake French, Tom Grant (debut)
Out: Matthew Smith (unavailable), Michael Cummings (hamstring), James Fox (calf)
DUNNSTOWN
In: Jordan Britt (debut), Shannon Greaney
Out: Kain Dickson (managed), Josh Calvitto (shoulder)
at Learmonth Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 13, 2022 - Lakies 14.17 (101) d Blues 2.4 (16)
Ballan 14th (2 wins, 9 losses, 1 bye)
Learmonth 10th (5 wins, 7 losses)
SELECTION: Lakies
Learmonth could find itself within one game of the top eight by the end of this round.
The Lakies surely defeat a depleted Ballan.
From there it will depend on the outcome of Newlyn's clash with Carngham-Linton.
Newlyn's draw - it has Creswick, Ballan and Daylesford to come - suggests Learmonth has left its runs too late to make the leap into the top eight.
Strangers things have happened though and all coach Jake Dunne and his Lakies can do is keeping winning and see how it pans out.
Learmonth was solid against Creswick with no surprise that the likes of Damon Folkes and Will Green led from the front.
It is hard to image Ballan getting them the Lakies.
Just as they were getting players, they have struck trouble again, which is the last thing they need.
The Blues have selected former coach and veteran Tristan Batten for his first senior game of the year and Allistair Hine for his first senior appearance since 2021.
Learmonth has also recalled Brody Gilbert for a first senior game since 2021.
TEAM CHANGES
BALLAN
In: Tristan Batten, Zacc Price, Allistair Hine
Out: Jackson Kurzman (concussion), Dylan Trickey (foot), Zane Colley (collarbone)
LEARMONTH
In: Daniel Anderson, Brody Gilbert, Kris Swan
Out: Peter Norman, Ethan Prenc, Luke Hallett
at Doug Lindsay Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 13, 2022 - Wickers 11.10 (76) d Roos 9.4 (58)
Creswick 13th (3 wins, 8 losses, 1 bye)
Waubra 17th (0 wins, 10 losses, 1 draw, 1 bye)
SELECTION: Wickers
Is this Waubra's opportunity for a first win of the season?
Creswick will say no way.
Form also suggests the Wickers will have the Roos' measure after a solid month, including two wins and a narrow loss to Dunnstown, although they have been hit hard by changes.
Waubra will be thinking otherwise.
This the first of three games in a row against teams in the bottom five and Waubra coach Trav Ford will be disappointed if it cannot win at least one of these.
It is a finals-like series for all these sides, with no one wanting to finish with the wooden spoon.
Creswick is safe in this category with three wins and it will be keen to get a fourth to match last season's tally.
The Wickers have had to dig deep at the selection table, with non-playing coach Paul Borchers stepping back into a playing role for the first time since 2021.
Luke head plays his first senior game of 2023 and Tyson Wilson has been recalled for the first time since round one.
Waubra has two first-gamers, Rory Wakefield up from the under-18s and Xavier Lewis.
TEAM CHANGES
CRESWICK
In: James Walker, Lachlan McKenzie, Ben Noonan, Paul Borchers, Luke Head, Tyson Wilson
Out: Aaron Sedgwick, Liam Blake, Ryan Cox, James Deighton, Michael Booth, Tim Landwehr
WAUBRA
In: Connor Friend, Rory Wakefield (under-18 - debut), Xavier Lewis (debut), Isaac Menhennet, Josh Gollan, James Crebbin
Out: Dylan Page (calf), Isaac Allan (calf), Jack Conroy (hamstring), Ryan Gavin (unavailable), Jackson Kinna (unavailable), Ben Wilson (unavailable)
at Snake Valley Rec Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 13, 2022 - Cats 13.5 (83) d Saints 5.7 (37)
Carngham-Linton 5th (9 wins, 2 losses, 1 bye)
Newlyn 8th (7 wins, 4 losses, 1 bye)
SELECTION: Saints
Carngham-Linton is beginning a run of games which will determine where its season campaign lands.
The Saints have had an enormous season, but still face three possible outcomes at the end of the home and away season - a top four finish with the prize of a qualifying final; comfortably slotting into the bottom half of the top eight; or ending up in a tight battle to hold onto a finals berth.
With Carngham-Linton fifth - just percentage away from third position - and four games and substantial percentage inside the top eight with five rounds to play, the last option is unlikely, but mathematically possible.
It all starts for the Saints against Newlyn at Snake Valley on Saturday.
Then it comes the ever dangerous Buninyong, Gordon, Hepburn and Clunes.
One win will lock in finals, making the clash with Newlyn as important as any Carngham-Linton has had this year.
The game equally important for Newlyn.
Even with a loss, the Cats have a fixture which should see them hold on.
A win though and they would be home and hosed for finals.
Although still missing a few key cogs, Carngham-Linton regains Harry Butler and looks in much better shape personnel-wise than Newlyn, which has lost Josh Milne, Wes Carter and Liam Gunn to shoulder injuries, and have Paddy Labbett and Jack Lee unavailable.
Newlyn coach Marcus Darmody fears Milne's season might be over.
This is one of two games which could easily be a preview to a finals match-up.
TEAM CHANGES
CARNGHAM-LINTON
In: Sam O'Loughlin, Harry Butler
Out: Campbell Brown, Brad McDonald (unavailable)
NELWYN
In: Will Lund, Brodie Talent (under-18 - debut), Fraser Lowe, Tom Carey
Out: Josh Milne (shoulder), Liam Gunn (shoulder), Wes Carter (shoulder), Paddy Labbett (unavailable), Jack Lee (unavailable)
at Bungaree Recreation Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 13, 2022 - Bombers 6.11 (47) d Demons 5.6 (36)
Bungaree 1st (11 wins, 0 losses, 1 bye)
Buninyong 9th (5 wins, 6 losses, 1 bye)
SELECTION: Demons
Buninyong is playing to stay in finals contention against the unbeaten Bungaree at Bungaree.
The Bombers look close enough to challenge - two games outside the top eight - but the match-ups for the likes Newlyn and Dunnstown suggest they most likely need to win all five remaining games to have a chance of finishing in the top eight.
All it can worry about right now though is trying to beat Bungaree and what a tall ask that is.
Buninyong's best is impressive, but it will need to be at its best.
Bungaree has taken all before it.
The Demons would naturally like to keep that winning record going, but that is not coach Ryan Waight total focus.
Two more wins in a tough run ahead is the first priority to ensure a top four finish and a qualifying final berth.
Simon Butler returns for Bungaree after an extended time travelling, but Ben Dodd is a big loss.
TEAM CHANGES
BUNGAREE
In: Jesse Gallagher, Simon Butler, Sam Hammond
Out: Ben Dodd (quadricep), Max Lawless (unavailable), Chris Cowan
BUNINYONG
In: Fraser Hunt
Out: Joe Milgate
at Goldfields Recreation Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 13, 2022 - Eagles 31.16 (202) d Crows 5.1 (31)
Beaufort 16th (0 wins, 9 losses, 2 draws, 1 bye)
Gordon 4th (9 wins, 2 losses, 1 bye)
SELECTION: Eagles
Gordon can just take a slight breath.
Coming off a loss to Springbank, the Eagles will keep its place in the top four at the expense of Beaufort.
The Crows have not been able to take a trick this year and this assignment is as tough as they have had.
Beaufort have been able to build up their player stocks in the latter part of the season, but they have not had the continuity needed to see the full benefit.
Gordon is still missing quite a few players, but that has been the story for most of the season, so will not be a hindrance here.
TEAM CHANGES
BEAUFORT
In: Dempsey Wenn, Angus Troup, Lachlan Fraser
Out: Cormac Mahony (concussed), Joel Chester (unavailable), Nick Bedford
GORDON
In: Ash McKenzie
Out: Mick Nolan (back)
AT Rokewood Recreation Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 13, 2022 - Grasshoppers 11.10 (76) d Magpies 9.10 (64)
Rokewood-Corindhap 12th (3 wins, 9 losses)
Clunes 11th (4 wins, 7 losses, 1 bye)
SELECTION: Grasshoppers
For these two sides, it is once again about what might have been.
Seasons which began full of promises, but that again see them finishing mid-table with a lot of work to do in the off-season.
Rokewood-Corindhap will feel good about being able to play on their home ground again - something it has only done once this year.
While that is a start for the Grasshoppers, they will need more than that.
They have by getting back Matthieu Brehaut Jackson Ford, Kyle Hayes, Mitch McLaughlin and Sam Carr, who will be playing his first senior game since 2021 owing to injury and work commitments.
Clunes has to go back to round six to when it last tasted success and the Grasshoppers to round eight.
Each had defeated bottom side on this occasions.
Rokewood-Corindhap and Clunes each had draws that provided opportunities early in the season, but neither cashed in enough.
The Magpies have looked the better, not being too far away from the likes Newlyn, Buninyong, Gordon and Skipton, which it lost to by five points last round.
Clunes has had a settled line-up and this should suit.
Clunes has Luke Saligari playing for the first time since 2019.
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP
In: Matthieu Brehaut, Sam Carr, Jackson Ford, Kyle Hayes, Mitch McLaughlin
Out: Josh Gray, Tristan Weightman, Jeremy Le Haye, Zane Attard
CLUNES
In: Luke Saligari
Out: Matt Wrigley (ankle)
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.