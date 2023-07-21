The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Firefighters fight shed fire in Sebastopol, message issued for smoke in the area

By The Courier
Updated July 21 2023 - 10:30pm, first published 7:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A shed in the backyard of a home in Sebastopol has been significantly damaged after a fire broke out on Friday evening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.