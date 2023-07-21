A shed in the backyard of a home in Sebastopol has been significantly damaged after a fire broke out on Friday evening.
Firefighters from the Sebastopol CFA and Fire Rescue Victoria pumpers 67 and 68 were called to the scene near the corner of Bridge and Charlotte streets about 6.22pm after reports of an explosion.
An FRV spokesperson confirmed crews received multiple calls in relation to the blaze.
The fire had impacted about three-quarters of the 15-metre by seven-metre shed before crews got it under control just before 7pm.
About 16 firefighters attended the scene with breathing apparatus.
A community information message was also issued for smoke in the area.
"There is no immediate threat to the community and no action is required," the message said.
"If you need medical advice for exposure to smoke, seek medical advice or call Nurse on Call on 1300 606 024.
"Anyone experiencing wheezing, chest tightness and difficulty breathing should call Triple Zero (000).
The cause is not yet known and police are investigating the circumstances.
