Dyson Drive has reopened to traffic after works were completed at the site earlier than expected.
A section of the road at the intersection of Ballarat-Carngham Road was closed off since early June for the first stage of works on the installation of a roundabout at the intersection.
Completed works include earthworks, pavement construction, drainage, ashpalting, kerb and channel construction, shared user path construction, topsoiling and temporary linemarking.
The second stage of the build is due to begin in November, when conditions are more favourable to allow crews to complete major works more efficiently.
Regional Roads Victoria said the gap would allow utility providers time to plan for essential service relocation at the north-west, south-west and west side of the intersection.
During the future works, a T-intersection would be in place with safety barriers and a reduced speed limit of 60kmh.
Crews would be on site from Monday to Friday, between 7am to 6pm, with the possibility of some weekend work.
