Gunzels were out in Ballarat on Saturday, as an R class steam locomotive made its way into town, carrying a load of Melbourne passengers.
The trip was organised by Steamrail Victoria, a Melbourne-based heritage rail outfit who restored the vintage locomotive and attached wooden carriages, which date back to 1906.
The vintage train came to Ballarat by way of Geelong, climbing through Golden Plains along the original mainline between Ballarat and Geelong from 1862.
The locomotive, a R761, entered service on April 9,1952, and was "allocated to Ararat" according to Steamrail Victoria's website.
The city was gifted with a similar visit on Friday, June 11, with a 1915 A2 class locomotive and carriages from the early 1900s steaming into Ballarat for the weekend.
It was so popular, trips were booked out days in advance.
The regular visits to Ballarat continue to delight fans young and old, who turn out in droves to see and experience the historic trains.
It comes as a series of disruptions hit the Ballarat line on Monday and Tuesday because of works works on the West Gate Tunnel project in Melbourne.
Coaches will replace evening trains on the Ballarat line for the entire journey on Monday, July 24, and Tuesday, July 25.
From 7pm, until the last service from Southern Cross, coaches will replace trains for the entire journey.
From Ballarat, coaches will be replacing trains from 8pm until last service.
Coaches will also be replacing trains for parts of the journey on the Ballarat line from July 30 to August 13.
Coaches will replace all trains between Southern Cross and Caroline Springs. Trains will run between Ballarat/Wendouree, Ararat, Maryborough and Caroline Springs.
Commuters have been advised that the coaches will depart Southern Cross Station earlier than usual train times, and are asked to allow an extra 90 minutes for their journey.
The Dynon Road bridge in West Melbourne above the rail lines will be widened and strengthened, and new walking and cycling path safety barriers will be installed.
The Dynon Road Bridge sits over major train lines, which will have to be closed to complete works safely.
A temporary coach replacement timetable will be available on the V/Line website.
On Tuesday, the state government confirmed it would be moving ahead with sought-after accessibility upgrades to the Ballarat train station after years of community advocacy.
While no clear timeline has been set, Wendouree MP Juliana Addision said it was one of her top priorities.
