Emergency services were called to Creswick on Saturday to perform a high angle rescue.
A woman in her 40s was on a walking trail near St Georges Lake where she fell down an embankment.
Ambulance Victoria were sent to the scene to rescue the women.
Fire Rescue Victoria assisted the Country Fire Authority to complete a high angle rescue.
Paramedics then took the women to the Ballarat Base Hospital with a suspected fracture.
