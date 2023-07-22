The top five sides all enjoyed wins in Saturday's Ballarat Football Netball League action, but the Devils were dealt an almighty scare with Bacchus Marsh storming home in the final term.
North Ballarat took care of business against Redan on Saturday as the red-hot Roosters remained the in-form team of the competition.
Brendan McCartney's side enjoyed a 19-point win over the Lions, in which a blistering opening term helped set up the Roosters' ninth win of the year.
Sam Glover showed no signs of jetlag, despite arriving from overseas Saturday morning, while Stewart Crameri had one of his best performances in the black and white.
Samuel Artz suffered a head knock and will miss the Roosters' round 14 clash with Sebastopol.
Redan, which sits on 24 points alongside East Point, has the bye next week.
North Ballarat 6.5 6.7 8.8 10.13 (73)
Redan 1.1 2.7 5.11 7.12 (54)
GOALS: North Ballarat: Not supplied; Redan: H.Lawson 2, I.Grant 1, D.Bond 1, G.Bell 1, P.Fitzgibbon 1, L.McLean 1
BEST: North Ballarat: I.Carey, S.Crameri, I.Lovison, R.Polkinghorne, T.Bromley-Lynch, C.McCallum; Redan: L.George, D.Bond, N.Dunstan, J.Short, H.Lawson, I.Grant
The Devils claimed the four points, but the Cobras left Darley Park with their heads held high as the cross-town rivals played out an unexpected thriller on Saturday.
An inspired fourth quarter from Bacchus Marsh saw the Cobras pile on four goals to none, backing up last week's impressive finish against Melton with yet another strong final term.
It was Darley which had the last laugh however, as the Devils claimed their ninth win in a two-goal triumph.
Adam Azzopardi earned best-on-ground honours for the Devils while Brett Bewley booted two goals.
Darley 4.1 7.5 11.5 11.10 (76)
Bacchus Marsh 2.0 4.0 7.2 10.4 (64)
GOALS: Darley: M.Gardiner 2, B.Myers 2, B.Bewley 2, R.Matricardi 2, W.Johnson 2, B.Wright 1; Bacchus Marsh: J.Freeman 5, J.Kovacevic 2, L.Goetz 1, E.McKercher 1, S.Jenks 1
BEST: Darley: A.Azzopardi, L.Spiteri, B.Bewley, S.Page, J.Cadman, Z.Le Huray; Bacchus Marsh: L.Goetz, A.Porter, J.Huxtable, J.Freeman, T.Shea, J.Kovacevic
An inaccurate East Point failed to make the most of its opportunities in the opening half as the Bloods ran away with a 46-point win on Saturday.
Despite the 21-point half time margin, the Roos had plenty of possession in the second term but could not trouble the scorers.
Eventually, the Bloods opened the game up in the third term, turning their 21-point half time lead into a 34-point three-quarter time advantage as they held the Roos goalless.
Ryan Carter took his season tally of goals to 38 with a bag of seven in a best-on-ground outing.
Melton 3.4 7.4 9.6 13.7 (85)
East Point 1.1 3.7 3.8 5.9 (39)
GOALS: Melton: R.Carter 7, B.Kight 4, B.Sullivan 1, J.Kight 1; East Point: J.Jeffrey 1, M.Walsh 1, L.Canny 1, J.Johnston 1, A.Molan 1
BEST: Melton: R.Carter, J.Walker, B.Archard, L.Phillips, B.Souter, C.Farrugia; East Point: H.Ganley, J.Jeffrey, J.Fraser, J.Dodd, J.Johnston, M.Johnston
After letting one slip against Ballarat earlier in the season, Sunbury made no mistakes on Saturday en route to a 52-point win.
A 23-point quarter time lead could have easily been more with Sunbury having nine scoring shots to one at Clarke Oval.
The Lions showed no signs of slowing down, increasing their lead at every break as Leigh Brennan starred with four majors.
Skipper Tyson Lever showed once again just how valuable he is with his best game of the season.
Travis Hodgson's side enjoys a week off in round 14 while Ballarat goes head-to-head with East Point.
Sunbury 3.6 6.7 10.14 12.17 (89)
Ballarat 0.1 2.4 3.4 5.7 (37)
GOALS: Sunbury: L.Brennan 4, M.Trimboli 2, J.Egan 2, C.Brand 1, J.Guthrie 1, T.Werner 1, M.McLean 1; Ballarat: F.Perkins 2, R.Perry 1, M.Mcgrath 1
BEST: Sunbury: T.Lever, L.Brennan, B.Watson, H.Minton-Connell, T.Werner, J.Guthrie; Ballarat: K.Mellington, M.Powling, S.Fisher, L.Prendergast, M.Bishop, M.McGrath
Toby Hutt booted seven majors as the Burra enjoyed a 155-point win against the Panthers on Saturday.
The towering tall now boasts 17 goals in his two meetings against Melton South.
Sebastopol, which rested James Keeble and Lachlan Cassidy for the round 13 match-up, got through the game unscathed as the Burra turn their attention to a season-defining clash with North Ballarat.
Sebastopol 29.20 (194) d Melton South 6.3 (39)
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
