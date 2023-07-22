The Courier
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Match Report

BFNL 2023: Premiership forward back to medal-winning best | R13 review

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated July 23 2023 - 1:44pm, first published July 22 2023 - 8:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Ballarat's Riley Polkinghorne fires out a handball against Redan. Pictures by Lachlan Bence
North Ballarat's Riley Polkinghorne fires out a handball against Redan. Pictures by Lachlan Bence

The top five sides all enjoyed wins in Saturday's Ballarat Football Netball League action, but the Devils were dealt an almighty scare with Bacchus Marsh storming home in the final term.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.