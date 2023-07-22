The top five sides all enjoyed wins in Saturday's Ballarat Football Netball League action, but the Devils were dealt an almighty scare with Bacchus Marsh storming home in the final term.
North Ballarat remained the in-form team of the Ballarat Football Netball League with a hard-fought 19-point win against Redan on Saturday.
The Roosters' high-pressure football was on full display with 30 seconds left on the clock as, with the win all but wrapped up, Brendan McCartney's side still threw themselves at the ball as though it was the opening contest.
McCartney said it was a mindset his side prides itself on.
"Even at country level, teams are so good at creating opportunities from defence," McCartney said.
"If you haven't got the ball, the quicker you understand as a young player that it's your turn to pressure and to chase, the easier your career will be."
Redan and North Ballarat played out a back-and-forth thriller in round two, but it was North Ballarat which led from the beginning at City Oval in round 13.
A blistering first quarter helped the Roosters escape to a 34-point quarter time advantage.
The Lions slowly clawed their way back into the clash, holding North goalless in the second term while missing some opportunities of their own.
"I knew it was going to be a hard day's work, there's a strong rivalry that goes back decades," McCartney said.
"They're a well-coached side and probably 10 times on Saturday I thought we had the game where we wanted and then we didn't, which is a credit to them. That is the sign of a really good team."
VFL-listed Sam Glover returned to BFNL action on Saturday, flying back from overseas overnight.
"Sam is a beauty, whenever he plays with us he is part of us," McCartney said.
"That can be tricky sometimes when you're playing in a different system at a higher level.
"He contributes at the breaks, speaks up and helps the younger players. He's a North Ballarat boy who loves being around us."
Samuel Artz suffered a head knock and will miss the Roosters' round 14 clash with Sebastopol.
Redan, which sits on 24 points alongside East Point, has the bye next week.
North Ballarat 6.5 6.7 8.8 10.13 (73)
Redan 1.1 2.7 5.11 7.12 (54)
GOALS: North Ballarat: Not supplied; Redan: H.Lawson 2, I.Grant 1, D.Bond 1, G.Bell 1, P.Fitzgibbon 1, L.McLean 1
BEST: North Ballarat: I.Carey, S.Crameri, I.Lovison, R.Polkinghorne, T.Bromley-Lynch, C.McCallum; Redan: L.George, D.Bond, N.Dunstan, J.Short, H.Lawson, I.Grant
A fast-finishing Bacchus Marsh came within two goals of Darley on Saturday, but Devils coach Dan Jordan said his side felt in control for the majority of the Darley Park contest.
"We were in control of the game but Bacchus Marsh went defensive and we just played into their hands a bit," Jordan said.
"They snuck up on us a bit late but I didn't think the game was in danger. We just weren't executing well."
Darley vice-captain Luther Baker returned for his first game since round eight.
"He played 60-70 minutes just to reintroduce him," Jordan said.
"He didn't play his normal on-ball role so we have a bit of a plan over the next few weeks to get him up to full-match fitness."
Jordan said his side was "thankful" to walk away with a win and a clean bill of health.
"We had a lot of okay players and not any stand-outs," Jordan said.
"Jake Owen for Bacchus Marsh was best on ground but we kicked it to him an awful lot."
Bacchus Marsh coach Jason Williams was in awe of his side's never-give-up attitude.
It was the second-consecutive week in which the Cobras have won the final term, following up a strong performance against Melton in round 12.
Bacchus Marsh enjoys a week's rest in round 14 while Darley hosts Lake Wendouree, which had the bye.
Darley 4.1 7.5 11.5 11.10 (76)
Bacchus Marsh 2.0 4.0 7.2 10.4 (64)
GOALS: Darley: M.Gardiner 2, B.Myers 2, B.Bewley 2, R.Matricardi 2, W.Johnson 2, B.Wright 1; Bacchus Marsh: J.Freeman 5, J.Kovacevic 2, L.Goetz 1, E.McKercher 1, S.Jenks 1
BEST: Darley: A.Azzopardi, L.Spiteri, B.Bewley, S.Page, J.Cadman, Z.Le Huray; Bacchus Marsh: L.Goetz, A.Porter, J.Huxtable, J.Freeman, T.Shea, J.Kovacevic
The 2022 Tony Lockett medallist stole the show as Ryan Carter's seven-goal haul helped Melton to a 46-point win against East Point.
Melton premiership coach Aaron Tymms said Carter's work rate was back to his game-changing best.
"I sat down with Ryan last week, he's actually been really disappointed in the way he's been playing," Tymms said.
"He's still kicking a few goals each week but he hasn't been taking games apart like last year.
"He ran (Mitch) Walsh into the ground and once he did he was able to take some marks and even his tackling pressure lifted. He was really, really good for us."
Tymms was full of praise for his side as Melton improved to a league-best 11-1 win-loss record.
"It was one of the best games of footy we've played," Tymms said.
"The brand of footy that we played holds up so if we can play like that for another few weeks we'll be hard to beat."
The Bloods, who have had wretched luck with injuries this season, got through the round 13 clash unscathed but will rest some senior players for the upcoming Melton South match-up.
East Point hosts Ballarat in a dangerous round 14 clash.
A win would see East Point sneak into the top six with Redan having the bye.
Melton 3.4 7.4 9.6 13.7 (85)
East Point 1.1 3.7 3.8 5.9 (39)
GOALS: Melton: R.Carter 7, B.Kight 4, B.Sullivan 1, J.Kight 1; East Point: J.Jeffrey 1, M.Walsh 1, L.Canny 1, J.Johnston 1, A.Molan 1
BEST: Melton: R.Carter, J.Walker, B.Archard, L.Phillips, B.Souter, C.Farrugia; East Point: H.Ganley, J.Jeffrey, J.Fraser, J.Dodd, J.Johnston, M.Johnston
After letting one slip against Ballarat earlier in the season, Sunbury made no mistakes on Saturday en route to a 52-point win.
A 23-point quarter time lead could have easily been more with Sunbury having nine scoring shots to one at Clarke Oval.
It was a disappointing result for Chris Maple's Swans, who failed to back up a strong performance against North Ballarat in round 12.
"We just butchered the ball to be brutally honest," Maple said.
"It's hard to win games of footy when you keep kicking it back to the opposition."
Ballarat kicked at just 49% efficiency on Saturday, while Sunbury boasted a 78% disposal efficiency.
"Where we brought a lot of pressure to North Ballarat the week before, we didn't quite have the same intensity on Saturday," Maple said.
"Of Sunbury's first four goals, three of them were from turnovers so we just gifted them opportunities."
Sunbury finished the day with 24 scoring shots from turnovers, of which the Lions booted 10 goals.
Ballarat visits East Point in round 14 before its second bye, while Sunbury has its bye next week.
Sunbury 3.6 6.7 10.14 12.17 (89)
Ballarat 0.1 2.4 3.4 5.7 (37)
GOALS: Sunbury: L.Brennan 4, M.Trimboli 2, J.Egan 2, C.Brand 1, J.Guthrie 1, T.Werner 1, M.McLean 1; Ballarat: F.Perkins 2, R.Perry 1, M.Mcgrath 1
BEST: Sunbury: T.Lever, L.Brennan, B.Watson, H.Minton-Connell, T.Werner, J.Guthrie; Ballarat: K.Mellington, M.Powling, S.Fisher, L.Prendergast, M.Bishop, M.McGrath
Toby Hutt booted seven majors as the Burra enjoyed a 155-point win against the Panthers on Saturday.
The towering tall now boasts 17 goals in his two meetings against Melton South.
The Burra put together their highest total of the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League season in the 29.20 (194) to 6.3 (39) triumph.
Sebastopol, which rested James Keeble and Lachlan Cassidy for the round 13 match-up, got through the game unscathed as the Burra turn their attention to a season-defining clash with North Ballarat.
Sebastopol 29.20 (194) d Melton South 6.3 (39)
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
