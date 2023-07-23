Buninyong wants its loss to top side Bungaree in the Central Highlands Football League on Saturday overturned.
The Bombers believe Bungaree's match-winning goal was kicked after the final siren and should not have been given the all clear.
Buninyong is requesting that CHFL carry out an investigation and reverse the field umpires' decision to allow the goal which gave the Demons a four-point win - 11.10 (76) and 10.12 (72).
Buninyong confirmed its intention to appeal immediately after the result was declared official.
CHFL manager Diane Ryan said once the formal request was received it would be referred to the league's board for consideration.
Buninyong is expected to use footage from The Courier's live stream of the match as part of its submission to have goal disallowed.
Bungaree's Isaac Quick dribbled through the goal from just a few metres, picking up a ground ball after Buninyong players punched away a long range shot - also by Quick - in the goal mouth.
The video shows Buninyong's Jarrod Rodgers throw both hands in the air in an apparent celebration as Quick's first shot, which landed in goal square, is spoiled - indicating he believes the match is over.
Confusion then followed among the player groups, with neither side clear who had won - the Bombers and Demons each celebrated momentarily before making their cases for the victory.
The goal was confirmed after field, boundary and goal umpires conferred.
The AFL laws of the game for 2023 state: END OF QUARTER (a) The end of a quarter occurs when any field umpire or emergency umpire first hears the siren sounded by the timekeepers to signal the end of a quarter. The field umpire shall acknowledge the siren and bring play to an end by blowing a whistle and holding both arms above their head.
While the win allowed Bungaree to keep its unblemished season record intact with 112 wins, the loss is a major setback for Buninyong's finals hopes.
The Bombers went into the match two games out of the top eight and potentially needing the win to stay in the hunt for finals.
IN OTHER SPORT NEWS:
SATURDAY NIGHT
Buninyong is calling for its controversial loss to CHFL ladder leader Bungaree to be overturned.
The Bombers claim a goal which gave Bungaree victory by four points was kicked after the final siren in a hectic finish to their clash at Bungaree on Saturday.
Believing they had held on, Buninyong began celebrating only to see a goal snapped by Bungaree's Isaac Quick allowed to wrestle the lead back for the Demons.
With the Bombers players disputing the goal, central and goal umpires consulted each other before giving the goal the all-clear - leading to frantic scenes as Buninyong expressed its disbelief.
Bungaree and Buninyong players, officials and spectators remained on the ground for several minutes - trying to take in exactly what had happened.
The AFL laws of the game for 2023 state:
END OF QUARTER (a) The end of a quarter occurs when any field Umpire or emergency Umpire first hears the siren sounded by the Timekeepers to signal the end of a quarter. The field Umpire shall acknowledge the siren and bring play to an end by blowing a whistle and holding both arms above their head.
Buninyong officials confirmed immediately after the match that the club would be making a written request to the CHFL, requesting an investigation and that the result be overturned.
CHFL manager Diane Ryan said once correspondence had been received, the matter would be referred to the CHFL board.
Final score: Bungaree 11.10 (76) d Buninyong 10.12 (72)
The win leaves Bungaree unbeaten after 12 games and on top of the ladder, one game clear of Springbank.
The loss is a body blow to Buninyong's finals hopes.
The Bombers are 10th, two games outside the top eight with four rounds to play.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.