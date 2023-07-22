CHFL R13 wrap: Tigers, Saints stand up | details

Springbank is on the charge.
The Tigers claimed their second massive scalp in as many weeks by taking down Hepburn by 14 points in the CHFL at Wallace on Saturday.
Fresh from a win over Gordon, Sprinhgbank was able to again withstand a serious challenge from one of its premiership rivals.
With these victories under its belt, Springbank can now lay claim to premiership favouritism.
Stephen Staunton was a match-winner for the Tigers, with the big forward kicking six goals in his biggest day out since returning mid-season.
Todd Finco also continued his fine form.
Hepburn marginally had the better of the first half, but it was no match for Springbank's seven-goal second half.
This keeps Springbank second and sees Hepburn not where it wants to be in fifth.
CARNGHAM-LINTON had a crucial nine-point win over Newlyn at Snake Valley.
The Cats flew the gates to lead by 22 points at quarter time and 13 points at half-time.
Carngham-Linton showed some of its best qualities of the season to fight its way back with a five-goals third term and then hold on.
As safe as they looked, the Saints needed the win to make absolutely sure of playing finals and with four rounds to play they can now lock that in.
Newlyn is not so safe in eighth, now just one game ahead of Learmonth.
While there is a two game gap back to Buninyong, this might yet change with the Bombers called for their four-point loss to Bungaree to be overturned.
Bungaree kicked the winning goal with the last action of the game at Bungaree.
However, Buninyong is protesting - claiming the goal was kicked after the final siren had sounded and should not have been allowed.
The Bombers are requesting an investigation.
For the time being though, Bungaree remains unbeaten and on top.
Buninyong jumped away to a 21-point lead in the second quarter and appeared to have the game at its mercy before the Demons struck back shortly before half-time to set up a see-sawing second half.
OTHER ROUND 13 HIGHLIGHTS
DUNNSTOWN continued to build towards finals with an 84-point win over a hapless Daylesford at Daylesford.
LEARMONTH moved within a win of the top eight with a 39-point win over Ballan at Learmonth to keep its finals hopes alive.
CRESWICK defied a serious challenge from Waubra at Creswick, getting home by 12 points. The Wickers led by one point at the last change and just did enough to get their fourth win of the season
GORDON defeated Beaufort by 61 points at Beaufort, with Eagles coach Adam Toohet kicking seven goals.
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP ended a long run of outs with a fighting 11-point win over Clunes at Clunes. The games was up for the grabs until the Grasshoppers finally grabbed a break late
Carngham Linton 1.3 4.4 9.7 11.12 (78)
Newlyn 5.1 6.5 9.5 10.9 (69)
GOALS - Carngham Linton: D.O'Brien 5, B.Benson 1, M.Knight 1, A.Mcpherson 1, M.Richardson 1, T.Scoble 1, J.Foley 1; Newlyn: C.Currie 4, M.Darmody 3, L.Prendergast 2, T.Hindhaugh 1, B.Tallent 1
BEST - Carngham Linton: K.Raven, T.O'Brien, D.O'Brien, C.Lloyd, M.Giddings, T.Raven; Newlyn: S.Murphy-McKay, C.Currie, T.Hindhaugh, M.Darmody, L.Prendergast, B.Tallent
Springbank 2.1 7.2 11.2 14.3 (87)
Hepburn 3.3 7.7 8.9 10.13 (73)
GOALS - Springbank: S.Staunton 6, T.Finco 3, C.Ronan 2, Z.Kennedy 1, B.Haintz 1, C.Quinlan 1; Hepburn: A.McKay 3, J.Hogan 3, J.Pedretti 2, K.Yanner 1, D.Dennis 1
BEST - Springbank: T.Finco, S.Staunton, B.Haintz, J.Curran, M.Lakey, B.Hanrahan; Hepburn: Z.kupsch, H.Rodgers, N.Johns, J.Wallesz, B.Coffey, R.Ferraro
Rokewood Corindhap 3.2 5.4 8.6 13.8 (86)
Clunes 1.1 4.3 8.5 11.9 (75)
GOALS - Rokewood Corindhap: M.Lockyer 3, M.Brehaut 2, M.Aikman 2, E.Denouden 2, M.McLaughlin 1, C.Walton 1, J.Ford 1; Clunes: J.Fazio 2, J.Simson 2, D.Coon 1, B.Pickering 1, R.Thompson 1, T.Nunn 1, D.Robertson 1, A.Bowd 1, J.Robertson 1
BEST - Rokewood Corindhap: M.Riding, M.Aikman, J.Morgan, J.Bragagnolo, E.Denouden, D.Christie; Clunes: J.Robertson, M.Kasparian, J.Simson, M.Paramonov, A.Bowd, C.Newton
Bungaree 3.2 5.3 8.7 11.10 (76)
Buninyong 2.4 6.6 7.10 10.12 (72)
GOALS - Bungaree: J.Mahar 3, J.Butler 2, A.Milroy 2, I.Quick 2, S.Cooper 1, J.Murphy 1; Buninyong: J.Rodgers 2, A.Domic 2, L.Cullen 1, B.Marchant 1, H.Givvens 1, F.Hunt 1, D.Sliwa 1, M.Warner 1
BEST - Bungaree: J.Mahar, T.Wakefield, M.Geary, L.Thornton, J.Butler, A.Milroy; Buninyong: M.Warner, J.Rodgers, A.Domic, D.Sliwa, G.Lovett, L.Burbidge
Gordon 6.3 11.5 12.6 17.8 (110)
Beaufort 1.2 1.4 4.6 7.7 (49)
GOALS - Gordon: A.Toohey 7, M.Griffiths 4, L.Reynolds 2, J.Gorman 1, C.Ascough 1, E.Crackel 1, B.Schiltz 1; Beaufort: A.Troup 1, J.Hills 1, L.Cox 1, T.Haase 1, H.Slater 1, F.Kellett 1, R.Luke 1
BEST - Gordon: A.Toohey, B.Griffiths, J.Lampi, T.Murphy, B.Schiltz, S.Griffiths; Beaufort: H.Slater, L.Cox, T.Haase, T.McKenzie, C.Smith, L.McLinden
Learmonth 3.2 6.5 8.7 11.11 (77)
Ballan 2.3 2.6 3.7 5.8 (38)
GOALS - Learmonth: E.Prenc 2, W.Green 2, D.Williamson 1, J.Laidlaw 1, B.Powell 1, K.Swan 1, M.Harbour 1, M.Rowe 1, D.Folkes 1; Ballan: H.Bongart 2, A.Bongart 2, C.Micallef 1
BEST - Learmonth: M.Judd, W.Green, J.Laidlaw, E.Prenc, K.Swan, B.Powell; Ballan: T.Laurie, S.Pye, H.Bongart, M.Yates, L.Conlan, D.Stretton
Dunnstown 1.6 7.9 12.12 15.14 (104)
Daylesford 1.3 2.3 2.5 2.8 (20)
GOALS - Dunnstown: F.Stevenson 3, M.Henderson 3, T.Wardell 2, S.Mackie 2, S.Greaney 1, B.Murphy 1, M.Tuddenham 1, J.Britt 1, J.Stefani 1; Daylesford: B.Jones 1, T.Hunt 1
BEST - Dunnstown: M.Tuddenham, R.Adams, W.Henderson, T.Wardell, A.Caligiuri, K.Forde; Daylesford: C.Peart, T.Nesbitt, B.Jones, A.Pasahidis, L.Hall, T.Hunt
Creswick 2.1 4.2 8.3 12.4 (76)
Waubra 2.1 4.6 7.8 9.10 (64)
GOALS - Creswick: B.Noonan 4, L.Scheele 2, P.Borchers 2, J.Campbell-Brown 1, D.Whitfield 1, B.Cochrane 1, T.Wilkin 1; Waubra: B.Colligan 3, C.McGrath 2, J.Lukich 2, N.Moran 1, S.Cashin 1
BEST - Creswick: B.Noonan, E.Henderson, B.Sternberg, L.Scheele, T.Wilkin, J.Antonio; Waubra: B.Colligan, H.Roscoe, A.McPherson, J.Lukich, S.Cashin, C.McGrath
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.