ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP is confident Kate Omeara won't be sidelined for long after a slight tweak of an ankle in its big win over Clunes on Saturday.
Omeara went down early in the contest in the 73-33 win, but returned to the court in the second quarter, before sitting out the second half.
Co-coach Libby Denouden said the club was confident the injury would not keep her out for long, if at all.
"We've got Skipton next week, then the bye, so if she's going to miss it should only be next week," she said.
"We're fortunate that we have about six or seven players that can go through the centre court. Emily Hutchins come on for her and she's a player that bleeds green and white, she gave 100 per cent effort and we couldn't be happier with how she went."
Denouden said the Grasshoppers were thrilled to get back onto their home courts after the false start earlier in the season.
"It was great to get back, the court was nice and grippy and worked well for us," she said. "The senior boys also had a great win so it was a terrific day for the club."
While The Grasshoppers look like a top three team, all eyes in the competition will be on next week's encounter between the unbeaten sides Learmonth and Daylesford.
Learmonth's form is simply undeniable, producing arguably their most complete performance of the year in a spanking of Ballan.
Both the attack and defence was in rhythm from the outset as the Lakies slammed home 103 goals, conceding just 15 in the rout.
Next week's opponents in Daylesford didn't set the world on fire, but did enough to score a 12-goal win over Dunnstown. Next week's clash will be a pre-curser to what's the come with the sides heading towards finals in excellent form.
The thriller of the round saw Waubra win its second successive match, with a one-goal win over Creswick.
This game was nip-and-tuck the entire time with Waubra sticking their nose in front at the end of the contest to win 40-39.
Newlyn did what it had to do to defeat the improving Carngham-Linton. With Newyln still in a battle for the top four position, this was a game the Cats just had to win and they did the job well, running away to a 60-35 victory.
But if Newlyn is to make a top-four charge, they will need teams like Beaufort and Sringbank to slip-up.
The Crows made sure there was no chance of that happening this round, running away to a big 76-37 win over Gordon, in doing so, putting a huge dent in the ninth-placed Eagles charge.
Springbank also produced one of its better four-quarter performances of the season, slamming home 69 goals in a 24-goal win over Hepburn. It highlighted the gulf between the teams in the eight and those looking to get in. Buninyong got the job done comfortably disposing of Bungaree by 22 goals.
Teams outside the eight still have hope of forcing their way in with Skipton facing a run of top teams over the next three weeks.
