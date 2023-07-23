IF there as to be a serious challenger to the dominance of Darley and North Ballarat in the Ballarat Football Netball League A Grade netball it always seemed likely it would be Redan.
But thanks to a mid-court domination, Saturday's contest between second and third on the ladder proved to be one-side, with North Ballarat running away to a convincing 50-30 win.
It wasn't a case of one team shooting better than the other, with North Ballarat hitting 50 of 73 shots on the day, it was more a case of not letting their opponents settle with the Lions managing just 50 shots in total for the entire match.
Maddy Selmon shots at 75 per cent, with 33 goals from 44 attempts, the constant tower in attack, but it was the games of Gina McCartin at centre and wing attack, Brydi Hutchinson who played all four quarters at wing defence and Stacey Matthews who alternated with McCartin throughout the day that held the key here.
Redan would have seen this match as an opportunity to see where it stood, but its shooters never really stood a chance with the lack of ball coming down to them throughout the day.
The other top side in the competition Darley cruised to a mammoth win over Bacchus Marsh, raising the bat with a century in the 103-8 victory over Bacchus Marsh.
Rebecca Hicks was simply unstoppable in attack hitting 84 goals and missing just 11 in a one person show in the Darley attack.
In a super-accurate game, Sebastopol did what it had to do to get the points against Melton South, winning 58-42.
IN OTHER NEWS
All players on the court shot above 70 per cent on the game as it ebbed and flowed throughout. The Burra though created enough turnovers through the mid-court to score an important win and cement their place within the top four.
Next week's clash with North Ballarat will be the acid test for the Burra as they look to consolidate a top-three position.
Sunbury looks to have affirmed its top six credentials, proving too strong for Ballarat with a 72-45 win, while Melton picked up its fourth win of the season, hanging on for in a thriller over East Point 43-40.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.