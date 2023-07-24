The Courier
Home/News/Council
Roads

Road fixes on the cards for Hepburn Shire once weather gets better

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated July 24 2023 - 12:35pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Ballarat business will be in charge of fixing a number of roads in the Hepburn Shire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.