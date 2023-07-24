A Ballarat business will be in charge of fixing a number of roads in the Hepburn Shire.
It follows the shire conducting an annual audit of the roads at the start of 2023.
Civil by Parker were awarded the contract at the Hepburn Shire Council meeting in July.
Patching work will begin in autumn once weather conditions improve to "optimise effectiveness".
Mayor Brian Hood said the council was aware the community was concerned about the roads and this was an ongoing problem for road authorities across the state.
"Major patching can drastically improve the condition of roads," he said in a statement.
"The contract for sealed road patching will see improvements to council-managed roads around the shire."
READ MORE: Inescapable rain problem
Roads will also be resealed across Hepburn, with works set to start in early 2024.
This will be a collaboration between the Hepburn, Golden Plains, Ballarat, Moorabool, Pyrenees and Ararat local government areas.
IN THE NEWS:
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.