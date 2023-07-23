Just four home and away rounds to go in the Central Highlands Football League and this is out it sits.
LADDER:
BUNGAREE 48 points, 231%; SPRINGBANK* 44, 167.89; GORDON 40, 165.62; CARNGHAM-LINTON 40, 52.54; HEPBURN 36, 175.18; SKIPTON 36, 126.33; DUNNSTOWN* 32, 171,53; NEWLYN 28, 111.19; Learmonth* 24, 10.7.25; Buninyong 20, 106.2; Rokewood-Coprindhap* 16, 85.41l Clunes 16, 84.05; Creswick 16, 57.29; Ballan 8, 38.26; Daylesford 6, 50.63; Beaufort 4, 47.58; Waubra 2, 46.75
*Still to have a bye, which offers no premiership points
This is what's next in round 14:
Learmonth v Daylesford
Waubra v Ballan
Newlyn v Creswick
Buninyong v Carngham-Linton
Gordon v Bungaree
Hepburn v Beaufort
Clunes v Springbank
Skipton v Rokewood-Corindhap
Bungaree and Buninyong remain in limbo after one of the one of the most hotly contested and controversial matches of the Central Highlands Football League season.
While Bungaree has the win as it stands - 11.10 (76) to 10.12 (72) - each will have to wait for the outcome of a request to the CHFL by the Bombers to review the result.
Buninyong believes the final siren sounded before the match-winning goal was kicked and ultimately given the all clear.
The Bombers fear the decision has the potential to cost them a finals berth.
They went into the round 13 fixture two wins outside the top eight and potentially needing to win all of their remaining five games to be a chance for finishing in the top eight.
A win would have closed the gap to one game to eighth-placed Newlyn.
For Bungaree, the win keeps it a game clear on top with encounter with Gordon and Hepburn to come over the next two weeks.
Bungaree coach Ryan Waight and his Buninyong counterpart Shaun O'Loughlin said they had never experienced a situation like this.
Waight was not prepared to comment on the issue, other than to say that out of respect to Buninyong the Demons had chosen not to sing the club song - the usual practice after a win.
O'Loughlin said Buninyong had no doubt the siren had sounded before what turned out to be the match-winning goal had happened.
He said on the evidence the club would be presenting he did not see how Buninyong could not be awarded the four premiership points.
It was unfortunate the controversy overshadowed a great contest.
Buninyong dominated the second quarter and had Bungaree on the ropes when it led by 21 points.
Two late goals off the boot of Joel Mahar closed the game right up and set up what would be a see-sawing second half.
Bungaree was the first to get a mini-break in the last term, leading by nine points before Buninyong responded and hit the lead on 18 minutes to set up a grandstand finish.
Waight said Buninyong had provided the biggest test Bungaree had faced all season.
O'Loughlin said the Bombers had probably let Bungaree off the hook in the second quarter when they had the game on their terms and could have been even further in front.
Bungaree 3.2 5.3 8.7 11.10 (76)
Buninyong 2.4 6.6 7.10 10.12 (72)
GOALS - Bungaree: J.Mahar 3, J.Butler 2, A.Milroy 2, I.Quick 2, S.Cooper 1, J.Murphy 1; Buninyong: J.Rodgers 2, A.Domic 2, L.Cullen 1, B.Marchant 1, H.Givvens 1, F.Hunt 1, D.Sliwa 1, M.Warner 1
BEST - Bungaree: J.Mahar, T.Wakefield, M.Geary, L.Thornton, J.Butler, A.Milroy; Buninyong: M.Warner, J.Rodgers, A.Domic, D.Sliwa, G.Lovett, L.Burbidge
Carngham-Linton can start planning for finals after a come-from-behind nine-point win over Newlyn at Snake Valley.
The Cats were all over the home side early to lead by 22 points at quarter time, but in the end Newlyn coach Marcus Darmody acknowledged Carngham-Linton was too fast and fit.
Saints coach Clayton Scoble said it was one of his side's better wins of the season - right up with the round three victory over Springbank.
"We really had to work to peg them back."
He said the importance of the game with regard to securing a position in the top eight had made it all the more impressive.
Scoble said as well as outside pressure, his players had put pressure on themselves to meet expectations.
Carngham-Linton has not played finals since joining the CHFL in 2011.
Scoble was particularly impressed by the games of youngster Ted O'Brien and Sam O'Loughlin.
He said O'Brien was given the big job of playing on Darmody and after giving up a couple of early goals had stood tall.
Carngham-Linton now prepares for the testing run of Buninyong, Gordon and Hepburn.
Darmody said Carngham-Linton had been well organised.
"The effort was there (from us), but their midfield got on top and that was it.
"We just can't get the job done at the moment, but hopefully it will turn."
Newlyn is eighth and now only one game inside the top eight.
Carngham-Linton 1.3 4.4 9.7 11.12 (78)
Newlyn 5.1 6.5 9.5 10.9 (69)
GOALS - Carngham-Linton: D.O'Brien 5, B.Benson 1, M.Knight 1, A.McPherson 1, M.Richardson 1, T.Scoble 1, J.Foley 1; Newlyn: C.Currie 4, M.Darmody 3, L.Prendergast 2, T.Hindhaugh 1, B.Tallent 1
BEST - Carngham-Linton: K.Raven, T.O'Brien, D.O'Brien, C.Lloyd, M.Giddings, T.Raven; Newlyn: S.Murphy-McKay, C.Currie, T.Hindhaugh, M.Darmody, L.Prendergast, B.Tallent
Springbank is laying claim to premiership favouritism.
Fresh from taking down reigning premier Gordon, the Tigers toughed it out against another flag contender in Hepburn at Wallace on Saturday - winning by 14 points.
Springbank has now won 10 on end and remains in second position, although it does have a bye to come in the remaining four rounds.
Stephen Staunton was back to his best with a match-winning six goals for the Tigers - easily his best haul in four games since his delayed start to the season.
Springbank did just enough in a four-goal third term to get the front-running and then with more accurate kicking held on. Todd Finco and Brant Haintz were again prominent in the midfield.
This leaves Hepburn fifth and game outside the top four, with work to do to make up the ground.
While the defeats at the hands of Gordon and Springbank have not been ideal for Hepburn, it has shown between those outings a glimpse of its absolute best in downing Skipton.
Springbank 2.1 7.2 11.2 14.3 (87)
Hepburn 3.3 7.7 8.9 10.13 (73)
GOALS - Springbank: S.Staunton 6, T.Finco 3, C.Ronan 2, Z.Kennedy 1, B.Haintz 1, C.Quinlan 1; Hepburn: A.McKay 3, J.Hogan 3, J.Pedretti 2, K.Yanner 1, D.Dennis 1
BEST - Springbank: T.Finco, S.Staunton, B.Haintz, J.Curran, M.Lakey, B.Hanrahan; Hepburn: Z.Kupsch, H.Rodgers, N.Johns, J.Wallesz, B.Coffey, R.Ferraro
Rokewood-Corindhap ended an extended run of outs with an 11-point win over Clunes at Rokewood.
The Grasshoppers had not tasted success since round eight.
This gives them four wins and takes them above Clunes in 11th place.
The loss continued a disappointing run for Clunes, which has not won since round six and has been frustrated by a number of close defeats,
Rokewood-Corindhap joint coach Brad Macgowan said it was satisfying to get a win - especially back in front of a home crowd.
It was only the Grasshoppers' second game at Rokewood, and fourth win of the season.
He said there was not much between sides, although there were moments when each took control.
Rokewood-Corindhap made by far the better start, but going into the last term there was just one point in it.
Macgowan said the Grasshoppers just did enough in a tight last term.
Rokewood-Corindhap 3.2 5.4 8.6 13.8 (86)
Clunes 1.1 4.3 8.5 11.9 (75)
GOALS - Rokewood-Corindhap: M.Lockyer 3, M.Brehaut 2, M.Aikman 2, E.Denouden 2, M.McLaughlin 1, C.Walton 1, J.Ford 1; Clunes: J.Fazio 2, J.Simson 2, D.Coon 1, B.Pickering 1, R.Thompson 1, T.Nunn 1, D.Robertson 1, A.Bowd 1, J.Robertson 1
BEST - Rokewood-Corindhap: M.Riding, M.Aikman, J.Morgan, J.Bragagnolo, E.Denouden, D.Christie; Clunes: J.Robertson, M.Kasparian, J.Simson, M.Paramonov, A.Bowd, C.Newton
Gordon kept a grip on third position with a 61-point win over Beaufort at Beaufort.
The Eagles dominated the first half, leading by 61 points.
It could easily bee a total blow-out, but Beaufort was able to manage the scoreboard much better after the main interval - breaking even.
Beaufort joint coach Mitch Jenkins said the Crows had been able to take something out of the second half.
"We spoke at half-time about digging in, so it was good to feel like we were in the contest against a quality side for that period.
"To the boys' credit it was a much better effort."
He said when wins were few and far between it was pleasing to be able take positives of that nature out of a game.
Gordon 6.3 11.5 12.6 17.8 (110)
Beaufort 1.2 1.4 4.6 7.7 (49)
GOALS - Gordon: A.Toohey 7, M.Griffiths 4, L.Reynolds 2, J.Gorman 1, C.Ascough 1, E.Crackel 1, B.Schiltz 1; Beaufort: A.Troup 1, J.Hills 1, L.Cox 1, T.Haase 1, H.Slater 1, F.Kellett 1, R.Luke 1
BEST - Gordon: A.Toohey, B.Griffiths, J.Lampi, T.Murphy, B.Schiltz, S.Griffiths; Beaufort: H.Slater, L.Cox, T.Haase, T.McKenzie, C.Smith, L.McLinden
Learmonth remains in the finals race after defeating Ballan by 39 points at Learmonth.
The Lakies hare ninth - one game behind Newlyn and two adrift of Dunnstown - but is still only an outside chance to force their way into the top eight.
However, they still have it all to play four.
Learmonth coach Jake Dunne described the win as an "ugly affair".
He said while it was not the greatest game, the Lakies had secured the desire result.
"They (Ballan) had a crack and made it hard for us, but we still won convincingly around the ground."
Ballan coach Shannan Broadbent said even though the Lakies stole a march in the second term, he felt were in the contest for most of the day.
He said while the margin was decisive, it felt much closer as Ballan peppered the goals.
Broadbent said he continued to be encouraged by his young side's determination to be competitive as long as possible.
He said though the game did not go their way was important to keep pushing as hard as possible and not walk away from a challenge.
Broadbent said he was now looking forward to that same approach giving them a winning chance against Waubra in the next round.
Learmonth 3.2 6.5 8.7 11.11 (77)
Ballan 2.3 2.6 3.7 5.8 (38)
GOALS - Learmonth: E.Prenc 2, W.Green 2, D.Williamson 1, J.Laidlaw 1, B.Powell 1, K.Swan 1, M.Harbour 1, M.Rowe 1, D.Folkes 1; Ballan: H.Bongart 2, A.Bongart 2, C.Micallef 1
BEST - Learmonth: M.Judd, W.Green, J.Laidlaw, E.Prenc, K.Swan, B.Powell; Ballan: T.Laurie, S.Pye, H.Bongart, M.Yates, L.Conlan, D.Stretton
Dunnstown had little trouble accounting for Daylesford by 84 points as it took another step close to finals.
The Towners still have a little bit of work to do before confirming a finals berth, but a big percentage should help see it through.
Little separated Dunnstown and Daylesford before the Towners puts the foot and with six second quarter goals took the game away.
The Bulldogs did not add a goal in the second half.
Dunnstown coach Glenn Wilkins said the win was an ideal way to go to the bye.
The only downside for Dunnstown was an injury to first-gamer Jordan Britt, who was forced out of the game with an ankle issue in the first term.
"He got caught up in a tangle. It's was a real shame for him," Wilkins said.
Dunnstown 1.6 7.9 12.12 15.14 (104)
Daylesford 1.3 2.3 2.5 2.8 (20)
GOALS - Dunnstown: F.Stevenson 3, M.Henderson 3, T.Wardell 2, S.Mackie 2, S.Greaney 1, B.Murphy 1, M.Tuddenham 1, J.Britt 1, J.Stefani 1; Daylesford: B.Jones 1, T.Hunt 1
BEST - Dunnstown: M.Tuddenham, R.Adams, W.Henderson, T.Wardell, A.Caligiuri, K.Forde; Daylesford: C.Peart, T.Nesbitt, B.Jones, A.Pasahidis, L.Hall, T.Hunt
Creswick notched up its fourth win of the season.
The Wickers managed to get over Waubra by 12 points, securing the game with a four-goal last term.
Creswick coach Paul Borchers was happy to get away with the win, although noted how difficult it had been to adjustment with the extensive number of changes forced on it.
Borchers effectively came out of retirement to play, highlighting how the Wickers' depth had been tested.
What did please him was his players' resilience.
He said earlier in the year Creswick might have "crumbled" under the pressure Waubra had put on it.
"To hold on is a sign of our growth."
Waubra coach Trav Ford said Creswick's better use of the football had been the key to getting away.
"They were more efficient than us.
"Our stats showed were well up on insides 50s, but we didn't use it as well as them when we were there.
"Other than that it was an even game."
Ford was also encouraged by what a group of youngsters from their under-18 side had shown.
"That was a really pleasing. I think there's a real future at the club for them," he said.
Creswick 2.1 4.2 8.3 12.4 (76)
Waubra 2.1 4.6 7.8 9.10 (64)
GOALS - Creswick: B.Noonan 4, L.Scheele 2, P.Borchers 2, J.Campbell-Brown 1, D.Whitfield 1, B.Cochrane 1, T.Wilkin 1; Waubra: B.Colligan 3, C.McGrath 2, J.Lukich 2, N.Moran 1, S.Cashin 1
BEST - Creswick: B.Noonan, E.Henderson, B.Sternberg, L.Scheele, T.Wilkin, J.Antonio; Waubra: B.Colligan, H.Roscoe, A.McPherson, J.Lukich, S.Cashin, C.McGrath
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.