The Courier
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Sports Affairs

BFNL 2023: Four players separated by just one vote | Player of the year Rd 13

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
July 26 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jake Owen picked up five votes despite the Cobras' loss to Darley. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Jake Owen picked up five votes despite the Cobras' loss to Darley. Picture by Lachlan Bence

With just five rounds remaining in the Ballarat Football Netball League season, Riley Polkinghorne and Harrison Minton-Connell cannot be separated at the top of The Courier player of the year leaderboard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.