BFNL 2023: Four players separated by just one vote | Player of the year Rd 13

With just five rounds remaining in the Ballarat Football Netball League season, Riley Polkinghorne and Harrison Minton-Connell cannot be separated at the top of The Courier player of the year leaderboard.
Minton-Connell jumped to the top of the leaderboard on 29 votes after picking up four votes in Sunbury's 52-point win against Ballarat.
Polkinghorne did not poll in North Ballarat's win over Redan, with Isaac Carey (five votes) and Stewart Crameri (four) earning their first votes for the season.
Redan's Izaac Grant remained in the hunt for the leaders with his one-vote performance seeing him sit three votes behind Polkinghorne and Minton-Connell.
Henderson medallist Brett Bewley was his side's best-performing player, but it was Jake Owen who took home maximum votes despite the Cobras' 12-point defeat.
Owen was seemingly everywhere on Saturday with 22 touches and a whopping 16 marks.
Bacchus Marsh young gun Josh Huxtable also picked up votes in the loss.
A seven-goal haul by Sebastopol's Toby Hutt was only good enough for three votes with VFL-listed Jay Dahlhaus' 38-possession, six-goal performance earning the full five against Melton South.
Ryan Carter's seven-goal outing however, picked up five votes in a statement-making return to form by the big man.
East Point's Johnston brothers featured in the votes again despite the unwanted result, with Jordan polling two and Matt tallying one vote.
Matt sits three votes behind Jordan on 25 for the season.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.