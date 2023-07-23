The Courier
Additional $1.6 million to be used used for Ballarat Airport Upgrade

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
July 24 2023 - 4:30am
More money will be spent on Ballarat airport upgrades, as issues with the ground and site access persist.

