More money will be spent on Ballarat airport upgrades, as issues with the ground and site access persist.
An additional $1.6 million will be spent on the tender which was awarded to Fulton Hogan at the August 2022 council meeting.
At the time, councillors were excited the tender came well within the budget.
The additional money will be spent on improving the ground condition underneath the runway.
Council documents said the ground was "unable to provide the compaction rating required,"
There was wiggle room budgeted for the project, with $2.3 million set aside if more money was needed.
The additional $1.6 million to be added to the tender sits within the contingency amount.
Because the increase in cost is more than 20 per cent of the budget, council needed to be advised of the changes, but works have not stopped.
The additional money will also go to building a temporary road to access the airport.
The extension of the runway will go over Airport Drive, cutting off access to the site.
In the long term it is anticipated Liberator Drive would be extended to create a new access point to the airport.
This is a state government responsibility as Liberator Drive is a part of the Ballarat West Employment Zone precinct.
Council documents said the discussions with the state government were "ongoing" and funding for the road would need to come from the state.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
