KATELENE Cook has led Lake Wendouree to a thrilling come-from-behind victory over East Point at White Flat Oval on Sunday in the BFLW competition.
Cook booted all four goals for the Lakers, including three in the last quarter, as her team came from behind to score a miraculous 4.4 (28) to 3.7 (25) victory.
The Lakers had just the one goal on the board, also from Cook until the last quarter, but they came home like a train to snatch the win.
The victory solidifies the Lakers position inside the top three and while East Point remains in fourth, they will know they are more than capable of matching it with their opponents should they meet again in the finals.
While that game was a thriller, the same unfortunately can't be said for the other two matches of the round with the top clubs in Darley and Redan both holding their opposition scoreless in mammoth wins.
Darley's Kim Bessell had a day out in front of the sticks, booting nine goals as her side did as they pleased in the 19.20 (134) to 0.0 (0) win over Bacchus Marsh. It was only Darley's inaccuracy that stopped this match from blowing out even further.
Madison Lister was Darley's best, booting two goals along the way, while Lilli Condon and Susan Watson also kicked two.
It was a similar story in the Redan versus Carisbrook match with Redan winning 24.10 (154) to 0.0 (0).
The Lions spread the goals around with Charlotte Linssen and Ellen Werts each kicking five, Werts named best on field. Rebecca Van oorschot also kicked four.
Lake Wendouree 0.0, 1.1, 1.4, 4.4 (28) def East Point 1.3, 1.3, 2.4, 3.7 (25) Goals: (LW) K Cook 4, (EP) (no details) Best: (LW) Ki Taylor, J Dalgleish, M Greed, S Eliades, K Cook, C Slorach (EP) (no details)
Darley 5.4, 11.9, 14.14, 19.20 (134) def Bacchus Marsh 0.0, 0.0, 0.0, 0.0 (0) Goals: (D) K Bessell 9, L Condon 2, S Watson 2, M Lister 2, C Layton, M James, D Bergin, A Humphries, Best: (D) M Lister, R Gillon, A Humphries, K Bessell, M James, D Bergin (BM) E Keenan, M Le Huray, Z Le Huray, A Garofalo, T Fowlie, C Oliver
Redan 6.3, 12.6, 16.9, 24.10 (154) def Carisbrook 0.0, 0.0, 0.0, 0.0 (0) Goals: (R) C Linssen 5, E Werts 5, R Van oorschot 4, L Stepnell 3, J Burke, K Prebble, C Twaits, Z Larkins, J Cositgan, A Wallace, M Vranesic Best: (R) E Werts, K Prebble, R Van oorschot, T Spernovasilis, C Linssen, A Wallace (C) A Munn, O Butler, S Mannes, D Every, E Ralph, J Samson
