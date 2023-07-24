The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Lake Wendouree defeat East Point with three late goals in BFLW thriller

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated July 24 2023 - 11:15am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

KATELENE Cook has led Lake Wendouree to a thrilling come-from-behind victory over East Point at White Flat Oval on Sunday in the BFLW competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.