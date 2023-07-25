BFNL 2023: 231 points for VFL-listed gun | Rd 13 Stars of the Week

Sebastopol's Jay Dahlhaus led all Ballarat Football Netball League players with a record-breaking performance against Melton South on Saturday.
The Werribee-listed recruit tallied 231 ranking points from his 38-disposal, six-goal outing in the 155-point win.
It was the fourth-highest ranking points total this season.
Dahlhaus was the only player to exceed 200 points in round 13, with Sunbury's Josh Guthrie next-best with 177 points.
Guthrie booted three goals from his 39 disposals against Ballarat.
Sebastopol made the most of its one-sided affair with three players in the top five points-getters from the weekend.
Bailey Veale (167 points) and Luke Kiel (165) joined Dahlhaus in the top five.
Darley duo in Brett Bewley and Joel Cadman enjoyed game-changing days out against cross-town rivals Bacchus Marsh.
Both finished with 32 touches as Cadman pipped Bewley by just one ranking point, tallying 163.
Bacchus Marsh ruck Luke Goetz led the way for the big men with 68 hit-outs, while North Ballarat's Cam McCallum had 58 hit-outs against Redan.
The Courier will exclusively bring you in-depth player-by-player statistics from every Ballarat Football Netball League game.
View every round 13 player's ranking points in the searchable table below.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
