A man is in hospital after a rollover on the Yendon-Egerton Road - while firefighters have also conducted a high-angle rescue in the Wombat forest.
The rollover was first reported around 1.40am Monday near the corner of McGuigans Road, Millbrook.
Firefighters from Mount Egerton, Ballan and Millbrook were called to the scene.
Paramedics said a man in his 50s was taken to Grampians Health (Ballarat Base) in a stable condition.
Bacchus Marsh Acting Sergeant Dominic Alderman said officers were investigating whether excessive speed could have been a factor in the ute losing control.
Police wanted to hear from anyone with information.
Acting Sergeant Alderman said that at this stage, the driver was expected to be released from hospital later today.
Meanwhile, emergency services in the Blackwood area had their hands full with a high-angle rescue on the W6 Track, near Charcoal Track, west of Dales Creek.
Firefighters were first alerted at 3.45pm Saturday.
According to Blackwood CFA a four-wheel-drive had left the track - and while the uninjured occupants were able to get out, they were not able to negotiate the steep terrain.
"Specialist high angle rescue operators from Fire Rescue Victoria, Ballarat were also paged along with the Ballan Rescue appliance," a Blackwood member said.
"Due to the wet tracks, smaller ultralight 4WD appliances from Blackwood and Greendale - as well as the Ballan Group Forward Command Vehicle were tasked with finding the occupants.
"Crossing the wet steep tracks west of Dales Creek proved difficult, but Ballan FCV was able to locate the occupants with their vehicle about 200 metres north-west of Peppermint Court."
The Greendale and Blackwood ultralight fire vehicles were then able to help take the four occupants and a dog up to the Greenhills Road staging area.
Blackwood volunteers said they were grateful to the Greendale crew for towing their 4WD after the Blackwood fire vehicle became bogged on a steep hill near Heath Court in Dales Creek.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
