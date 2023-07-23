A Ballarat North man has died after a car crashed into a tree at Halls Gap after dusk on Sunday.
The 65-year-old sole occupant died at the scene.
Emergency services were called to the Grampians Road accident at 7.05pm.
The man is the 143rd person to lose their life on a Victorian road this year.
IN THE NEWS
At the same time last year, the road toll stood at 106.
Anyone who witnessed the crash, has dashcam/CCTV footage or information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.