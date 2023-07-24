Tenders are set to be finalised for millions of dollars worth of road repairs south of Ballarat.
The Golden Plains Shire is expected to award three tenders totaling to about $2.6 million worth of works at their upcoming council meeting.
Among the tenders is a bridge on the Linton-Piggoreet Road which was badly damaged during the October 2022 floods.
None of the bridge was salvageable following the floods, the bridge is still closed and detours are in place.
There were three companies who tendered for the project.
Fulton Hogan Industries, the same company working on the Ballarat Airport Upgrades, were awarded the project because of their improved design.
The new structure is expected to "perform more effectively should the creek flood in the future," the council documents said.
The project is expected to cost $1,223,666 and should be eligible for disaster relief funding.
Interim approval for the project to be funded as part of the Essential Public Asset Reconstruction and now the tender documents will be submitted for final approval.
Two roads are set to be awarded tenders on Tuesday night.
Kopkes Road in Haddon on the border of the City of Ballarat and Golden Plains Shire will be widened around the road curves and improved drainage will be implemented.
Ten companies applied to work on the project.
The tender should be awarded to Begies Contracting, a construction company based in Delacombe.
The work on the 1.9 kilometre stretch of road is expected to cost $931,550 and will be funded using the federal government's Roads to Recovery Program.
The shire was awarded $1 million from the program, council documents said if there are no variations to the project, leftover money will be redirected to other eligible roads.
A 1.1 km stretch of road near Rokewood is also expected to be awarded a tender.
IN THE NEWS:
Nine companies put forward proposals to widen the road and improve drainage on the Cape Clear - Rokewood Road.
It is expected to cost Fulton Hogan $450,149 to complete the project.
This will be funded using the state government's local roads improvement program.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.