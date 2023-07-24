The Courier
Home/News/Council
Roads

Golden Plains roads and bridges to be fixed, tenders waiting approval

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
July 25 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tenders are set to be finalised for millions of dollars worth of road repairs south of Ballarat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.