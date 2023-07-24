INJURIES and a hostile home crowd against them had no impact on Ballarat City's State League 2 women on Sunday night, when they held of St Albans 2-1 in a pulsating game of football.
Despite losing star players Chloe Steves and Caitlin Johnston, who had earlier set-up City's first goal of the game in the 16th minute to Lucy Chester, City held its nerve for a gritty win against one of the best teams in the competition.
Locked at 1-1 with less than 10 minutes on the clock it was Tayte Fraser who scored the match winner which came from a brilliant piece of play which was started by Nat Barbara and went through Erin Robinson, Chester, Lily Slater, Barbara again and Fraser who calmly slotted it home to give City a much-deserved win.
Co-coach Laura Brady said she was thrilled with the determination showed by her team.
"While the game was not the prettiest of Ballarat games this season, it showed tremendous growth in managing a game that was physical in nature with a hostile home crowd adding to the pressure," she said.
With five matches to go on the season, Ballarat City is in a very real position of heading towards promotion. While they still have to play competition powerhouse Avondale, their other four matches to come are against sides ranked sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth.
Should Avondale either win, or draw, with Fawkner next round, Ballarat City would simply need to win just those other four matches to be assured of second place.
