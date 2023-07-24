BEING a judge for a competition like this has seemed a pie in the sky idea for City of Ballarat councillor Daniel Moloney - until now.
Cr Moloney has vowed to remain completely impartial about the return of Ballarat's Best Pie showdown next month by trying all 20 dishes on offer.
But for Cr Moloney, this is also about listening to his constituents and all their friends in what has been positioned as a way for people to best enjoy the Ballarat winter.
"Being a pie judge is everyone's dream when they're a kid but it is something tough I will have to try and explain to my dietitian this week," Cr Moloney said.
"There are already a few good pies I've tried in Ballarat but, as a pie judge, I think it's important to be impartial.
"Ballarat people are very much aware how great our food scene is, however, I don't think Melbourne people have caught on...Ballarat people understand how the food trails work around the city but it will be even better to have help from Melbourne friends."
See the pie chart to form your trail below:
Cr Moloney said he was open to all types of pies, from bacon and egg pie to a s-pie-cy curry pie or ragu.
There are also two sweet pies serving up: Kilderkin Distillery has gone the nostalgia route with Grandma Harriet's bramble and apple pie with Larrikin Gin and apple pie liqueur; Sovereign Hill has opted for what it does best, raspberry drops, with a raspberry curd and drop dusting.
Cr Moloney will be joined in judging ranks with the likes of food writer Richard Cornish, Plate Up founder Kate Davis and Ballarat Masterchef contender Tim Bone, who is preparing for the rare chance to be on the other side of the plate as an official judge.
Mr Bone said he would be a kind judge, wanting to best promote the city's cafes, restaurants and bakeries.
He encouraged others to go on the pie journey and have their say with one clear tip - aside from the obvious no soggy bottoms rule (nice flakey pastry is best) made clear on baking shows.
"You don't need tomato sauce," Mr Bone said. "The flavour of the filling should be enough."
Darren Horsley, 1816 Bakehouse's chief pie maker, said it was often an insult to bakers when extra sauces were added to their craft.
Mr Horsley has been creating a smoked brisket and American cheddar pie using Rebellion Barbecue brisket.
"There's a lot of other good quality competition that will be fun to get around," Mr Horsley said. "Ballarat's food scene is really evolving and coming along nicely, especially on Armstrong Street and Sturt Street...It's about winning bragging rights and the flow-on effects of word of mouth.
Judging will be at Hop Temple on August 5. Trail maps are also available from Ballarat Information Centre.
