The first notes of the 2023 Royal South Street Eisteddfod have sounded out showcasing the talents of some of its youngest competitors.
Tinkling the ivories in the Schimmel Pianoforte competition at the Diocesan Centre were pianists in the eight and under, and nine and under sections.
The competition is the latest instalment in the historic 132-year-old eisteddfod, the oldest arts competition of its type in Australia.
Section chair Lauren Knight said there had been "great growth" in entry numbers among the youngest musicians with about 120 performances on the first day alone.
In the eight and under category, 30 children lined up to play the music they have spent many hours practicing.
While there were a few nerves, there were no tears and Ms Knight said all performed admirably.
"Families really like their children to be able to play an instrument - that's certainly something encouraged in schools," Ms Knight said.
"I think music generally, whether it's piano or other instruments, there's opportunity in just being able to watch performances a lot more freely," she said. "And perhaps it's down to students getting on YouTube and seeing things they can do."
Across the three days of competition there will be more than 300 performances, with many competitors playing in several different sections.
Also on Monday's program was duets and trios. "It's great to see little ones playing with their friends."
Competitors in the 10 and under, 11 and 12 year age groups will make their music on Tuesday, while teens and open competitors will play at the Diocesan Centre in Lydiard Street South on Wednesday.
"This is great for performance experience. It's more than a medal, and to be able to hear other performers is so important to development," Ms Knight said.
"The competition element helps students lift their game and performance. If they are thinking it's a competition they practice harder and try to polish their performance.
"And if they've got (piano) exams it helps them refine their performance to achieve their goals."
The Schimmel Pianoforte competition and this weekend's Celebrating Chopin kicks off almost three months of Royal South Street Eisteddfod action, which concludes with the finale of the calisthenics competition on October 29.
