It wasn't a year to remember for the Ballarat Miners Youth League teams, but snatching defeat from the jaws of victory on Sunday should leave a bitter taste in the players and coaches mouths over the summer months.
The Miners boys have been in some sparkling form in recent weeks and it looked set to continue on Sunday when a 19-point lead opened up at half time on the back of a scintillating second quarter.
But whatever was in the opposition Gatorade at half-time had a huge effect, as opponents Casey produced a withering second half to snatch the game 104-100.
The Miners led by 12 at the last change, but Casey wouldn't be denied, slamming home 27-last quarter points to just 11 to steal the win.
Nicholas Robinson and Ethan Fiegert each his 21 for the Miners, but it was the all-round game of Casey that proved the difference with five players getting into double figures and three other scoring eight or more.
It means the Ballarat Miners title defence has ended with a 9-13 season, a long way below hopes after such an outstanding success in 2022.
For the girls Youth League, Saturday nights game loss 79-56 was the end of a very disappointing year where the team managed just one win for the season.
This game at least, against the second-ranked Casey, was competitive throughout, other than the first quarter where the Cavaliers jumped out to an 18-point break at the first change.
Ella McLeod led the charge for the Miners with 16 points while Layla Iglesias scored 12.
A 1-21 season was not what the Miners hoped for this year after encouraging signs throughout last season.
A lot of work will need to be done in coming months to get the girls program up to speed to ensure some more competitive performances going forward.
