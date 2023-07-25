The Courier
Ballarat Miners Youth League teams downed in final round of the Big V season

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
July 25 2023 - 11:30am
It wasn't a year to remember for the Ballarat Miners Youth League teams, but snatching defeat from the jaws of victory on Sunday should leave a bitter taste in the players and coaches mouths over the summer months.

