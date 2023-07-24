A fight over VCR tapes has landed a man in court facing assault charges.
The man appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday to plead guilty after an incident on November 2, 2022, at his Ballarat photography studio.
The court heard the man had been hired to convert VCR tapes into a digital format by another man, who had made a visit to the studio on the day to collect his tapes.
When the accused man told the customer he had not yet digitally transferred the tapes, the customer became frustrated and took the tapes, attempting to leave the studio.
The accused man demanded pay for time spent, to which the customer refused.
The man then tried to stop the customer from leaving by pushing him and grabbing his arms. A short scuffle ensued, which saw the customer thrown to the ground, causing him to hit his head on the concrete floor.
He was also bruised and received lacerations to the arm. The man later denied he had thrown the other man to the ground, and said he simply tripped whilst wrestling with him.
The man was recommended for a diversion, where he could avoid a conviction for the offending as he had no criminal history.
Several character references were also tendered with the court.
However Magistrate Mark Stratmann told the court he would adjourn the matter, as the victim had not been contacted regarding the diversion.
The matter will return to the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on August 15.
